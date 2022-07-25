At Almaza Grill, supporting cast carries the day

Drove 30 minutes the other day to meet friends who have been marinating in rave previews of Almaza Grill’s Peruvian marinated chicken, roasted until crispy-skinned and succulent, enhanced by the noble white and green sauces.

“We don’t have any chicken for you,” owner Moussa Khalil said, apologizing.

He had chickens, Khalil said. But they were already spoken for by regular customers.

“Gotcha,” I said, not bothered in the least, because that was the right answer.

Then we proceeded to have a fantastic meal, of kibbie and Instagram-worthy fattoush, of savory grilled beef kofta and smoky babaganoush, of flat Italian green beans braised with whole garlic cloves, spooned over fragrant basmati rice pilaf.

Almaza Grill has been in the chicken business for almost five years. I've eaten their chicken a dozen times, until I can taste it in my head, so I felt in no way deprived. My guests will return – that's the most important part.

Because the Khalils are too proud to sell you reheated chicken as fresh, and not rich enough to not care, they run out of chicken sometimes. When so many family restaurants perished, caught between rising costs and worker shortages, Almaza survived on its regulars. Scores of devoted customers, having the situation explained to them, were willing to work with the Khalils to get their rotisserie chicken needs met.

So now if you want to be guaranteed a chicken or two when you show up at Almaza Grill, you call ahead to reserve your birds. At worst you’ll learn of the paucity of poultry in time to make other plans, and have a chance to consider your dinner.

Here’s the remarkable thing: we had a marvelous meal anyway.

In my mind, the chicken remains the star, if you can catch it. A whole chicken with four sides ($45) is a feast for four. A half chicken with two sides ($24) is a splendid introduction for one or two, with the white garlic mayonnaise and green herb sauce to punctuate bites at will.

That said, Almaza Grill’s successes are spread across the lineup.

Feeling pallid? There’s fruit smoothies and raw juices (both $7) ranging from the mango smoothie to Natural Energy (carrot, celery, spinach, parsley). For another kind of energy, consider Almaza bottled beer from Lebanon ($6.50), or the wine, which comes in both red and white.

Kibbie (3/$12) are one of the sleepers of the Lebanese snacking canon, partly because it’s devilishly difficult to make properly. Bless whoever’s hands are responsible for the deep-fried magic at Almaza, turning out remarkably crispy-skinned little footballs of allspice-scented ground beef and pine nuts encased in a bulgur-beef crust.

Hummus (chickpea puree with tahini and garlic; $9/15), babaganoush (smoky charred eggplant and tahini puree; $9/$15), and labneh (strained yogurt enriched with olive oil and the thyme-sesame-sumac mixture called za’atar; $7/$9), are the power trio of Mediterranean appetizers. Warm pita bread is provided, but I usually opt for a side of French fries ($7) as well, the better for power-dipping moves.

Vegans also have tabouli ($9/$15) with chopped parsley, tomatoes, onions, bulgur wheat, olive oil and lemon juice, its sourness amplified with a generous sprinkle of brick-red sumac. Another animal-free hit is loubie bzeit ($9/$15), flat Italian green beans braised to tenderness with tomatoes, copious whole garlic cloves, olive oil and tomatoes.

Fattoush ($11) the show-stopper, arrives in a fried pita bread that’s puffed up like a crispy throw pillow. Khalil brings it to the table, a golden brown pouf dusted with za’atar and drizzled with pomegranate molasses.

Then, in an eminently videoable moment, cracks it open to reveal the dressed salad inside. Judicious moshing turns the shell into pita chips, the signature fattoush ingredient. (The Khalils reverse-engineered this one from TikTok.) Talk about dinner and a show – and the bracing sumac-dusted vinaigrette on chopped romaine, Persian cucumbers and tomato makes it a vegan dinner salad.

Meat’s still on the menu, though. The beef kafta plate ($23) offers four beef meatballs the size of baby zucchinis, fortified with onion, parsley, herbs and spices before getting a smoky ride on the grill. Nestled into rice pilaf dotted with rice vermicelli, fried almonds and a hint of cinnamon, it livens up dipped into garlic sauce or tahini-lemon sauce. I’d ask for both.

Moussa did the right thing to tell a walk-in customer: no chicken for you. In the restaurant business, as in politics, in the words of Molly Ivins, "you got to dance with them what brung you." If you get 86d on chicken because you’re not a regular, maybe you should consider become a regular. If you go, please remember that the people working there – as at pretty much every restaurant in town – are trying to make you happy as fast as they can.

Will their chicken reservation business model work? So far, in a town where people are willing to download an app and cross international borders to get the rotisserie chicken of their dreams, I like the Khalils’ chances.

Because even without that chicken, Almaza was amazing.

Almaza Grill

9370 Transit Road, East Amherst, almazagrill.com, 716-276-8080

Hours: noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Closed Monday.

Prices: appetizers, $7-15; entrees, $13-$45.

Atmosphere: hustling family diner

Parking: lot

Wheelchair accessible: yes

Gluten-free: many choices on clearly marked menu.

Outdoor dining: not presently due to staffing.