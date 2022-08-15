At Almandi, bringing Yemeni cuisine home on Broadway

For a decade, I approached Yemeni cuisine as a tourist, despite the fact Buffalo’s Yemeni population has century-old roots in the steel mills of post-World War I Lackawanna.

Then I met Faress Saleh. His family has been part of Western New York’s fabric for a century, and sat for a portrait as one of the Yemeni steel workers’ families frozen in time in photographer Milton Rogovin’s famed book “The Forgotten Ones.”

An information technology professional and sometimes soccer coach, Saleh took the time to explain the basics, then the fine points of Yemeni cooking as expressed in Buffalo-area restaurants. He also patiently illuminated the culture and customs of the Yemeni-American diaspora so I, too, could settle in and get the vibe, as the kids say.

If you’re not fortunate enough to know such a gracious ambassador, let Faress help you dig the Yemeni menu.

Almandi doesn’t post a menu, but if you look around, there should be laminated menus at the register to examine. Tell the cashier what you want, and whether it’s for sit-down, or to go. If you’re eating there, go pick out a table.

Soon, a cup of soup for each diner should arrive via server. Maraq means broth in Arabic, and Yemenis serve it as an amuse-bouche. At Almandi, it’s a rousing chicken broth, chile-spiked and humming with cumin, turmeric and other warming spices. A cup of fresh tomato-based salsa, "sahawig" in Arabic, can jazz up the soup or what have you with its chile heat.

Another freebie is red tea, available for the taking at a percolator across from the register. It’s scented with cardamom, and packs enough black tea to make Monster drinks seem wimpy, plus dunes of sugar.

Almandi opens at 10 a.m., except for Tuesdays, when it’s closed. A slate of Yemeni breakfast dishes are served through lunch, and are not guaranteed at dinnertime. They include fassolia ($7.99), a vegan kidney bean stew with tomatoes and chiles that’s a hearty animal-free meal, especially with a hubcap-sized disc of freshly made pita bread ($1.50).

Kibda ($9.99) is most definitely animal-involved, diced lamb or beef liver sauteed with tomatoes, chiles, herbs and spices. It’s one of the few liver preparations I’ve encountered that effectively tames the sucking-on-a-penny flavor, making it one of my favorite Yemeni dishes.

Chicken gallaba on hummus ($10.99) is another, combining the saucy possibilities of chicken tomato saute and the earthy Arabic soul food aspects of soothing chickpea and tahini puree. Again, bread is required to complete the mission. Foul, stewed fava beans with garlic and cumin, served on hummus ($7.99), is another vegan gem.

Yemeni stews come to table bubbling in battered black cauldrons that look like they might have done shifts on the Bethlehem Steel hearth. Saltah ($9.99) is vegetable stew of squash, carrots, onions and more in a savory vegan broth. Fasah ($11.99), its meaty brother, has cooked-down beef or lamb at its heart.

Both arrive topped with creamy foam that is actually made of fenugeek, the vaguely maple-tasting spice.

Lamb haneeth ($14.99) is the pride of Almandi Restaurant. It is bone-in lamb that has been oven-braised in a covered vessel so the meat becomes silky-tender and melts into the rice foundation. There’s also a celebrated chicken haneeth ($8.99), bone-in chicken given the same tenderizing treatment.

This is where I should mention that in Yemeni culture, it’s customary to eat with your hands. So if a group of young men are digging into lamb and rice by the fistful, they’re not being rude, they’re just at home. If you want plates and plastic flatware, ask for them.

Other entrees include chicken on coal ($20/$10), a spatchcocked bird, seasoned and splayed over a char-griller until ready. There’s also a fish version ($14.99), listed as “baked fish.”

One housemade dessert is fatah ($8.99). It’s a Levantine delight of chopped up old pita bread, clarified butter, honey and canned cream, sprinkled with nigella seeds, which taste like sesame seeds crossed with cumin.

While you’re eating in the main dining room, you might notice the absence of Yemeni women. The Almandi build-out included a family room, where women who want to eat at the restaurant, but don’t want to eat with strangers, can have a private family dinner. Because of the culture, most of the customers will be men who don’t have anyone to cook for them, Faress explained.

That said, women are welcome and served on the public side of the restaurant as a matter of course.

In recent years, hard-working families of Buffalo’s Yemeni community have invested in their restaurant so more people could get the homestyle dishes they love.

If you’d like to join them and take a table at Almandi, the door is open.

. . .

Restaurant review

Almandi (Al Mandy) Restaurant

Location: 797 Broadway, 716-853-1090.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Monday; closed Tuesday.

Prices: sandwiches $5.99 to $7.99, breakfast $7.99 to $10.99, entrees $8.99 to $20.

Atmosphere: hungry guys talking.

Parking: lot.

Wheelchair accessible: yes.

Gluten-free: no.

Outdoor dining: no.