The Halal Guys started with a food cart at West 53rd Street and Sixth Avenue in New York City, down the street from the Museum of Modern Art. Three hardworking dudes from Egypt started an American sensation, triggering a wave of emulators and imitators, until the low-lying parts of Manhattan were essentially flooded with a chopped-meat-over-rice-with-white-and-red wave.

The Halal Guys is a global chain now, with 400 restaurants under development coast to coast, and more in Canada, the Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia. Plus one in Amherst.

Credit where due: The Halal Guys has introduced millions to the fortuitous wedding of well-marinated meat over rice, salad, french fries, blessed with the alpha of red chile sauce and omega of white garlic crema.

That said, after sampling the wares at Halal Guys’ ancestral birthplace, and franchises near and far, my finding was: Thank Allah for Alibaba Kebab.

In Buffalo, and now in Kenmore, Anand Kattu and his merry band of Muslim cooks have given the other end of New York State its own halal heroes to brag on.

For my money, Alibaba Kebab’s signal triumph is its tandoori rice box ($15 large). With a salad or fresh bread from Alibaba’s 700-degree tandoor clay oven, a large box is dinner for two.

Fluffy rice tossed with fresh minced red onion gets covered with shredded chicken. Like the rest of Alibaba Kebab’s chicken dishes, this bird got to relax in a tub of ginger-garlic-yogurt marinade before cooking.

It’s tender, not flossy, when shredded. A scattering of fresh cilantro and more red onion, then red chile sauce, and white garlic-mayonnaise-yogurt, both made in-house and oodles more lively than plastic packet sauce. Every halal slinger in the world has its white sauce, but one that stands out, like Alibaba’s, is worth noting. Better gravy ennobles the most ordinary beef.

Rice boxes ($15) run the same gamut: falafel, gyro, chicken tandooried and shawarma-ed, fish and shrimp ($16). Tandoori fish, tilapia, is sauced and seared so the muddy undertones are swept away by ginger, garlic and spices.

Getting the sauces dialed in is key to full appreciation. Ordering online or in person, it’s simple to get the red-to-white ratio right the second time through. Many people made hajj to the original 900 William St. site for Alibaba Kabab’s boxes, some driving from an hour away.

Now with a second site, the pressure is off the original, which remains open as before.

Another leg up Alibaba has on street carts is its tandoor oven. That means fresh bread, dough that only starts its trip to the fire after you ask for it.

Straight-up naan ($2.50) or garlic-butter naan ($3.50) are eaten out of hand or dug into curries ($13-$17) like butter chicken, chicken tikka masala, goat, beef, paneer tikka masala, chickpeas chana masala, palak paneer (spinach-cheese), eggplant and lamb shank.

Most notably, they ennoble Alibaba’s wraps ($10) in chicken tandoori or shawarma, beef-and-lamb gyro, falafel or tandoori fish.

If every sub shop could make bread right before they fill it and hand it over, they would. Pillowy warm jacket and filling merge, leaving a tinge of smoke on your lips. Among sandwich wrappers, there is naan better.

Alibaba’s achievements include a significant entry to the Buffalo wing pantheon, international class: the tandoori wing. Eight to an order ($12/$22/$32), these flats and drums have enjoyed a leisurely soak in the same yogurt-ginger-garlic elixir that tenderizes the rest of the tandoori chicken, so there’s flavor all the way to the bone.

Intense heat crisps chicken skin without deep-frying. Skewers of judiciously char-tipped chicken digits are tossed in your level of wing heat, or served as is, with blue cheese dressing.

Kebab is in the name for a reason, too.

Consider boti kebab, a trio of skewers in beef ($16) or chicken ($15), marinated in cumin, yogurt and cilantro, grilled and served with a lemon wedge. Or Seekh kebab, coarse-ground chicken or beef massaged with fresh chile, onion, ginger, garlic and garam masala, can be ordered by the piece, with rice or naan ($7). Tandoori chicken leg quarters are $3.50 each (6/$17).

Vegetarians and others enamored of crusty cheese marked by heat cotton on to the paneer tikka kebab trio ($15). Matchbook-sized cubes of paneer, a mild cow’s cheese, get a swatch of spice paste before getting a tandoor ride between peppers and onions.

Lassis, mango-yogurt shakes ($5), are a tropical way to cut the heat, or just enjoy lactic refreshment.

Don’t overlook Alibaba’s representative of the chaat family of Indian snacks. Samosa chaat ($10) is a smashed deep-fried potato-stuffed pastry, topped with onion, cilantro, and a trio of sauces: yogurt, garlic and tamarind.

You might recall that Alibaba, the humble logger of legend, found the password that unlocked his future: “Open sesame.”

In the windswept wilds of northern Kenmore, Alibaba Kebab’s treasures can be now spread far and wide, since Kattu heard the whisper: “Open Kenmore.”

Alibaba Kebab

827 Military Road, Kenmore, alibaba-kebab.com, 716-919-1111.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.

Prices: sandwiches, $10; curries, $13-$17; meals, $7-$20.

Atmosphere: hot dog stand with curry.

Parking: lot.

Wheelchair accessible: yes.

Gluten-free options: curries and rice, kababs, tandoori wings.

Outdoor dining: No.