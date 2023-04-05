BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

April 5, 2023

Restaurant crowned by work of public art

Walking through the Buffalo AKG Art Museum has blown my mind before.

This time, there was nothing on the walls. What made me gasp during a hardhat tour Monday was walking into the sun-soaked, art-defined space that will become Buffalo’s most photogenic dining room the day it opens.

Eye candy is only half the point. It lands harder for the effort AKG has made investing in a free, welcoming public space where Buffalonians can play, learn, and eat.

When the museum reopens June 12, the public will have no-fee access to the entire renovated Seymour H. Knox building. That includes Cornelia, AKG’s main restaurant, named for Cornelia Bentley Sage Quinton, the museum’s second director, and the first woman director in America.

Cornelia will have two seating areas: under art, or next to art.

There’s 50 seats in a side room, with many close enough to make out the individual glass pixels comprising the intricate mosaic work commissioned for the space.

In the main room, under a tent drawn of mirrors and sunlight, another 75 diners will find nourishment.

The new AKG’s Town Square room is roofed by “Common Sky,” a sculpture designed by Olafur Eliasson and Sebastian Behmann of Studio Other Spaces. It’s weatherproof, and flooring-based heating gives it the means to retain comfort no matter what patrons can glimpse happening above and through that unique roof.

If you’re wondering why the above photograph illustrates this column instead of the more obvious imagery, I can only say, I tried. And, they’re worth the wait.

Cornelia will be run by Executive Chef Tony Martina, last at Colter Bay, and Food and Beverage Manager Michelle Merlo, last at Inizio.

Its menu will offer appetizers like charred local broccolini and curried pistachio, Swedish meatballs with lingonberry jam, and Moneybags Dumplings from the West Side.

Sandwiches will include beef on weck. Entrees like Finnish salmon soup, polenta with mushroom, spinach and leek, and chicken schnitzel Milanese will come in under $25.

The restaurant will also have a to-go operation with a picnic basket program. Pick up your stylishly basketed alfresco dinner at Cornelia and take it across the street to Shakespeare in the Park. Bring it and the utensils back to close your tab.

In the Gundlach Building, reachable via a twisty glassed-in skywalk, a separate Sculpture Bar will offer grab-and-go sandwiches, salads, and drinks to patrons of the museum’s ticketed area.

DINING REVIEWS

Craving: The Hertel Avenue farm-to-table original comes back strong under new owner Patrick Chmura, who learned the gig from founder Adam Goetz, plus the Thai talents of partner Bobby Sysomboune, formerly of Taste of Siam. Between the two beats, music is made that gladdens the hearts of Buffalo gourmands and grubhounds alike. Don't pass up the son-in-law eggs with tamarind sauce and sticky rice. Read more

On deck, Lucky Day Whiskey Bar: When it opened, Lucky Day Whiskey Bar didn't exhibit the kitchen finesse to match the bar program, with Buffalo's definitive whiskey library decanted over monogrammed ice sculptures. Now things have changed. Carnivores who can get a table during Lucky Day's seven-days-a-week happy hour can ask for the $6 bacon-beef cheeseburger and $25 Wagyu coulotte steak frites alongside their dangerously reasonable $6 Manhattans. Read Lucky Day 2018 review

OPENINGS

George’s Hot Dogs blooms: The veteran hot dog stand with the heart of Greek diner, loved by generations of Southtowners, opened for the season March 21. Head for 5808 Herman Hill Road, Hamburg, for your "Big George" burger.

Phone: 716-648-0320. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Check out the menu at facebook.com/georges.hotdogs or just stop by. Read more

MORE RESTAURANT INTEL

Taste of the Arts: On April 13, the Arts for Learning WNY fundraiser offers supporters food for the soul and the belly at 500 Seneca St. from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The event will offer tastes of art, via participation in art activities led by Arts for Learning WNY teaching artists. And tastes of local cuisines, including pulled pork sliders from Fat Bob’s Smokehouse, mac and cheese from Park Vue Soul Food, vegan dip from Sunshine Vegan Eats, dessert from Nikki's Chocolates WNY, and more. Rusty Nickel will offer samples of its beer and wine. A DJ will spin, and raffles abound.

Tickets, 21-plus only, are $50. Buy tickets here

ASK THE CRITIC

Q: A Scotch egg in Buffalo/Niagara Falls?

- Bob, via email

A: My first thought was of my last satisfying Scotch egg, devoured on the grounds of the Niagara Celtic Heritage Festival in Lockport. The Hilltop Restaurant was the culprit.

When I texted chef-owner Anthony Conrad, he said he runs them as a special and was putting them on this week, starting Tuesday.

Get a pair for $12. Conrad will add spicy mayonnaise by default, but I ask for it to be held. It's rich enough going without the gilding.

Other worthy efforts noted by alert readers asked to pitch in on social media include those by Colter Bay, Windsor Park Tavern, and Graylynn, which smokes the egg first.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.