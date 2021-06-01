At 800 Maple, celebrating a return to life in style

Seeking a last supper before the curtain came down on fine dining 15 months ago, I was at 800 Maple when the news landed like a cinder block dropped on the table. No more fine dining, for who knew how long?

If we were going to make a last stand, this was a pretty nice Alamo. Many a sense memory was stockpiled that night, a cellar of reminders uncorked as morale demanded in the days ahead.

On returning a few weeks ago, I approached with hope, and trepidation.

If 800 Maple has changed, though, it’s only for the better. Are they trying harder? Am I more forgiving? Both? Discuss among yourselves.

Meanwhile, I’ll tell you about the outstanding meal I had at one of the steadiest ships in Buffalo fine dining since 2005. Chef Charles Mallia, sous chef Mike Smaldone and their crew are offering dialed-in versions of dishes you know, but better, plus pizzas with oompf and beautifully elaborated entrees that engage your eyes, then your palate.

There are a lot of nice fine dining places, but 800 Maple is especially apt at indulgences. Ask for olives in your Tommyrotter gin martini, and you’re informed there is a blue-cheese-stuffed version, which is really the cherry on the sundae, cocktail-wise.