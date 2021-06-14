At 755 Restaurant, finding the way to Lebanese greatness

There are two amazing things about 755 Restaurant in Niagara Falls.

One is its food, the best Lebanese cuisine in Western New York. Basma Merhi and her son Nader present dish after dish whose uncompromising standards of freshness and deft seasoning makes them destination dining.

Or so I would hope.

Because the second thing about 755 is the frustration some readers have experienced in trying to find the restaurant. In 10 years, and 500 reviews, I’ve never seen anything comparable.

755’s white brick building faces the vast parking lot centered by the Niagara Falls City Market colonnade, next to Goodfellas Pizzeria. Sure, calling it LEBANESE RESTAURANT might have helped, but the “755” on the façade is three feet tall.

Yet four times since my original 2015 review, correspondents eager to put 755 to the test drove to Niagara Falls, and reported failing to locate 755 W. Market St. One drove 90 minutes from the Southtowns.

On a recent visit, I had to guide one guest by giving directions over the phone like an air traffic controller bringing in a lost jetliner.