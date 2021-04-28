As restrictions diminish, it's anything but 'back to normal' for restaurants

As state regulators end many restrictions on restaurants, allowing longer hours and eliminating the much-derided requirement to buy an edible sidecar for every drink, many people will take it as an all-clear signal. Back to business as usual.
Not even close. In medical parlance, paramedics have gotten to the patient and slapped on an oxygen mask, but it’s a long way to the hospital.
“We thank the state for listening to our request for a reopening plan, bringing New York in line with many of our neighbors,” said Melissa Fleischut, head of the New York State Restaurant Association.
“With vaccinations going up and positivity rates going down, the hospitality industry can set our sights on rebounding this spring and summer as we scratch and claw our way back to profitability, which for many has seemed impossible,” she added.
As more people get vaccinated and adjust to a semi-maskless existence, the crowds will sweep over places of public accommodation in a tsunami of pent-up socializing. Here’s what you need to know to about dining right now:
"To hear that there's there's going to be some money allocated specifically for restaurants is good news," said Joe Jerge, owner of Mulberry Italian Ristorante.
1. Restrictions remain, including masks when not seated. Occupancy is capped at 75 percent, tables at least 6 feet apart, dividers remain on bars and more.
If you won’t politely follow the rules, stay home. Whatever you think you know about coronavirus safety restrictions, here are two more facts:
• First, if you try to change the mind of a restaurant staffer, you are probably speaking to someone who knows the rules better than you.
• Second, you’d be arguing with someone who is, statistically speaking, on their last nerve. This raises the possibility they will streamline their night by subtracting your party.
2. With the exception of pizzerias and other takeout-oriented operations, restaurants still face structural problems of staggering proportions, and are running behind in every financial metric.
"I don't think we can go through it again, I just don't think mentally that we're built to go through this," said the owner of Mulberry Italian Ristorante.
The biggest problem isn’t the virus. It’s the human beings. The pandemic pause gave a lot of restaurant workers time to consider other options. Many returned after unemployment payments ended, but many did not.
It turned out the world outside the kitchen door didn’t have that pirate crew swagger, but it had its consolations, including sitting down, air conditioning, weekends off and even health insurance.
“I've been in the business for 35 years, and never seen anything like this,” said Hank Williams III, a former restaurant worker who got into the headhunting business. “I have multiple jobs that I'm working on right now that I have no bodies for. It's a crisis situation.”
Running a successful restaurant was hard enough when things were normal.
Restaurants are offering $500 to $1,000 signing bonuses for qualified line cooks, according to Williams.
“That is a $17-an-hour job. Because they have no recourse,” he said.
3. The wild ride for restaurants isn’t over.
One big question mark coming is unemployment insurance payments, which rise after payouts. After the most unemployed year in modern times, restaurants are seeing multi-thousand-dollar increases over last year.
In another time, they’d just extend hours, hire more bartenders, host events to pack the place with people partying for hours and dig out of the hole. In 2021, that’s not an option.
4. Don't forget how you promised to never take restaurants for granted again.
Every restaurant in town is lacking what used to be a full roster of employees. Many of the places you used to know are trying to do similar service with fewer people, stretching them thin like too little butter scraped over toast.
So those you meet may be trying to do too much with too little, through no doing of their own. Be kind, and when it’s time to calculate that tip, remember how glad you are to be back.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.