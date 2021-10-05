Appreciation: When Dan Tracy got sick, he made people around him better

From his small nursing home room, taking hours to write his Facebook messages, Tracy made a space for community with the Iron Event. “Everybody was trying to outshine everybody else, not in a competitive way really, but just, you know, in a supportive uplifting way, just trying to be a little bit better and I'll show you what I got,” Marvin said.

The event kept Tracy alive, not just financially, but because that was his mission every day. Marvin said, “Two weeks after the Iron Event would pass, he was messaging me. What are we going to do this year?”

The Iron Event did more than help keep Tracy alive, said Jeff Cooke Jr. of This Little Pig.

“It also allowed a bunch of guys who are super arrogant and egotistic the opportunity to stretch far outside of ourselves, to help somebody else,” Cooke said. “What he brought to the table for all of us was more than we brought to the table for him.”

Like other friends, Cooke marvels at how one man getting sick helped so many people be better, and do more.

“What he taught me about how to be intimate and kind and loving to somebody, and that I was capable of that, is just such a beautiful gift. He really brought out the absolute best, the most tender parts, of really tough people,” Cooke said. “I'm forever grateful.”