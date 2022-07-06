Andrew Galarneau's top picks for the Taste of Buffalo

Rumors that I left the country to avoid the Taste of Buffalo are untrue.

Except for the part where I am leaving the country, and consequently, not attending the Taste of Buffalo for the first time in a decade. I've had long-standing reservations in Toronto, hoping to mine some of its culinary secrets.

After years of experience and an all-access pass to the event’s eating opportunities, here's my list of the stands I would show up to first at the biggest open-air buffet in New York State.

Flaming Fish (Stand 7)

Shrimp po’boy (10 or 4 tickets)

This festival veteran started as a truck operation before opening at 535 Main St., and can handle the challenge of offering capably fried seafood in a nonstop street setting. The fish options work, but I prefer the shrimp in my sandwich for the crunch factor.

Dirty Bird (Stand 8)

Fried chicken and waffle on a stick (8 tickets)

Raul Parker’s outfit is well acquainted with the challenges of street-side frying in a mobile kitchen. Waffle quarters and fried chicken, skewered and gussied up with bourbon butter maple drizzle, is blue ribbon festival food.

India Gate (Stand 12)

Chicken butter tikka masala (10 and 4 tickets), and Alu Mattar (potato and peas) samosa (4 tickets)

Stewy dishes reheat well under a tent, and the gently spiced chicken in buttery tomato cream has never failed me. Samosas, the deep-fried potato and pea pastries, aren’t fried on-site, but are sturdy enough to hold up.

Water Lily Café (Stand 15)

Thai garlic pepper pork (10 tickets)

Stir-frying is tough in a festival environment, but Kim Suphankomut makes it work, using a gas-fired wok to knock out batches of gently spicy pork, served on white rice, for waiting customers.

Osteria 166 (Stand 19)

Porchetta slider (8 tickets) and sausage risotto stick (8 tickets)

Nick Pitillo’s crew has been turning out reliably delicious fair food since turning up with savory fennel-infused pork on a bun, and the Osteria risotto sticks, which sport a higher crust-to-filling ratio than traditional arancini.

Venus (Stand 28)

Greek fries with gyro (8 tickets)

The Egyptian operation makes outstanding Greek fries, loaded with feta cheese, onions, tomatoes, Greek salad dressing and garlic mayonnaise. The shaved meatloaf gyro would be my choice of protein, but they’re also good straight-up.

Big Ditch Brewing (Stand 34)

Breuben slider (10 tickets)

Big Ditch brings one of the best parts of its taproom menu to the street. Brisket braised in Excavator brown rye ale, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing will set you right, especially if you are already dos cervezas deep.

Danny’s South (Stand 35)

Chicken wing soup (multiple sizes; 10, 8, 6, 4 tickets)

If you’ve never had Danny’s chicken wing soup, it’s pretty much the same in the middle of Delaware Avenue as it would be at either Danny’s restaurant. This is the shirtless guy in the top row of the Bills stadium howling at fate during a season-ending snowstorm, in soup form, as I wrote in 2015. Straight from the heart, and 100% Buffalo.

Sweet Melody’s (Stand 36)

Italian fruit sorbet (10 tickets)

You can have your ice cream anytime. After a day of sun-baked grazing, I gravitate to Sweet Melody’s for my finale. The gelatos are certainly worthy, but the fruit sorbets – especially the mango variety are the cool coda I’ll choose every time.