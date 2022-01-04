Andrew Galarneau's tips for Buffalo's downtown lunchers

With all the comings and goings, and the evaporation of Buffalo’s office-dwelling population, settling on a lunchtime spot in Buffalo has gotten tougher.

So at reader request, here’s my go-to lunch list. Old favorites and new possibilities dominate, and as ever, tell me about the ones I missed.

Chris' NY Sandwich Co.

395 Delaware Ave.

(11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 716-854-6642)

Knockout salads and sandwiches are the reason the place is perennially crowded, and its takeout game is strong. Chicken Milanese as a sandwich or salad, a winning steak sandwich ($16), and my cure for seasonal affective disorder, the walnut-crusted goat cheese berry riot salad with housemade raspberry dressing ($12.50).

Niagara Café

525 Niagara St.

(11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 716-885-2233)