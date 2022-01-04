Andrew Galarneau's tips for Buffalo's downtown lunchers

With all the comings and goings, and the evaporation of Buffalo’s office-dwelling population, settling on a lunchtime spot in Buffalo has gotten tougher.
So at reader request, here’s my go-to lunch list. Old favorites and new possibilities dominate, and as ever, tell me about the ones I missed.
Chris' NY Sandwich Co.
395 Delaware Ave.
(11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 716-854-6642)
Knockout salads and sandwiches are the reason the place is perennially crowded, and its takeout game is strong. Chicken Milanese as a sandwich or salad, a winning steak sandwich ($16), and my cure for seasonal affective disorder, the walnut-crusted goat cheese berry riot salad with housemade raspberry dressing ($12.50).
Niagara Café
525 Niagara St.
(11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 716-885-2233)
The Puerto Rican institution has switched to takeout only, but the quality of the roast pork, rotisserie chicken and other staples hasn't wavered. Lunch specials of roast pork or chicken, rice and beans ($7), from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday, are pure value. Sticky-sweet plantains maduros with garlicky tomato sauce ($4 + $.50) are a cheap splurge.
Fresh Catch Poke
305 Franklin St.
(11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 716-697-7653)
Sure, there’s poke bowls with raw or cooked seafood or other proteins, and an estimable grilled teriyaki steak bowl. But there are two more draws worth mentioning: a full bar and lobster rolls. Both dominant strains of sandwich d’homard are represented: hot, or Connecticut style, in Old Bay butter, and cold, chilled lobster in fennel aioli, both served with chips and pickles ($26.75 or 2/$50).
DiTondo
370 Seneca St.
(11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday; no phone.)
The new generation of owners has transformed the old tavern into airy space flooded by sunlight, and serving Italian cooking instead of the Italian-American standards Buffalo knows. Order at the counter from a small menu of dishes like gnocchi with radicchio ($14), braised pork spezzatino with grapes ($16), and creamless cauliflower gratin with chopped egg and anchovy ($8). Or, the best tiramisu I’ve ever had ($7).
Monte's Grocery Deli
413 Swan St.
(9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday; 716-854-3228)
For a takeout lunch that’s not just delicious but packing an entire week’s calories, line up at the hot table for the fried pork, chunks of seasoned pork shoulder ($11). The chicken cheese pastelillos ($2.75) are worthy, too, but my favorite is the Thursday special of bistec encebollado, steak braised in cilantro and onions, with rice and beans or salad ($12).
Family Thai
863 Tonawanda St.
(10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Wednesday; closed Thursday; 716-783-9285)
Hungry for Burmese and Thai, I head to Riverside, where there’s always a table free at this rock-solid family restaurant. Sometimes I get the yum pork ($10), a pungent salad of minced, poached meat, lime juice, lemongrass and chile. Seeking soothing, I turn to the hard-boiled egg curry ($11), in a placid, savory sauce of cooked-down onions and ginger, or the Malaysian-Chinese fried fish noodle soup ($11), based on milky chicken broth alive with ginger.
Café Godot
388 Porter Ave.
(8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 716-783-7028)
This place keeps me coming back for its defiantly different deliciousness, from vegan “meatballs” worthy of the name anchoring a Greekish salad ($12) to the Pozzo breakfast sandwich of roasted tomato, prosciutto, pickled red onion and chipotle aioli ($8.50). The kimchi-kielbasa soup ($4 to $7.50) isn’t always on the menu, but when I see it, I’m there.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.