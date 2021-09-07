Andrew Galarneau's ribs: How one man found his preferred method

The tough membrane on the concave side is easiest to remove if you slip the tip of a butter knife under the corner of the membrane at the rack’s fat end. Use a strip of paper towel as a non-slip gripper, and tear off the membrane.

Cut the racks in two. There will always be a thicker, heavier side, and a thinner, lighter side. Cover generously with spice rub. If you run out, make more. Refrigerate overnight, removing from cooler to come to room temperature in time to go on the smoke.

With the coals lit, pour them into the cooker, and assemble its two-level architecture. Rib shelves, stainless steel props, keep the slabs somewhat separated so air can circulate properly over the meat’s surface. Six half-racks go onto the Weber’s lower level, four in the shelves, two propped on either end. Same with the top.

Pop the top on the Weber, and you’re smoking. Throw a handful of wet chips in the charcoal chamber every 30 minutes or so, for the first three or four hours of what is usually a five- to six-hour cook. I leave the Weber’s air vents completely open, and do not have to adjust any heat settings during the cook.