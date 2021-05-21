Andrew Galarneau's hot list of places, lighter fare for dining al fresco

Does seafood taste better if you can eat it to the sounds of waves and seagulls? Ponder that prospect while gazing over Lake Erie from the grand patio, and considering the lineup of sandwiches, salads and seafood. Here, tuna steak ($15) gets sesame-crusted and seared to rosy rare, glazed with pineapple hoisin, then served with an Asian noodle salad and kimchi.

Frankie Primo’s

51 W. Chippewa St. (frankieprimos39.com, 855-3739)

Open: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The grotto alongside Frankie Primo’s, an alcove of serenity off the hustle of Chippewa Street, is an excellent place to soak up the refreshment – and the vitamins – of its finocchio e rucola salad ($11). This version goes past the basics (shaved fresh fennel bulb, arugula, olive oil, shaved Parmesan) to include fresh supremes of grapefruit and orange for a delicious, restorative tonic of a salad.

Graylynn Gin Bar and Market

537 Main St. (graylynnginbar.com, 370-0029)

Open: 4 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; and 4 to 11 p.m. Monday.