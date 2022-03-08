Chicken wing appreciation did not start in Buffalo, but it was perfected here.

John Young’s mumbo wings set the table. Then Teressa Bellissimo’s genius repurposing of salad bar ingredients brought the world the “Buffalo wing,” resplendent in its finishing coat of Frank’s Red Hot and butter.

In the decades since those blessed events, the Buffalo wing has circled the globe. Meanwhile, in its birthplace, diverse strains of wings have evolved from the original.

Here are my favorite Buffalo wing subgenres, presented in alphabetical order. To qualify, the wing has to be rethought to some extent, not just painted with a new mix of the usual suspects. Which is to say that honey-mustard or loganberry barbecue are sauces, not styles.

As ever, please tell me what I missed and where I went wrong

Alibaba Kebab's tandoori wings

900 William St.; alibaba-kebab.com; 716-800-2222.

This East Side Indian takeout specialist offers wings tenderized by a long soak in yogurt-ginger-garlic marinade, then skewered and roasted in the intense heat of a tandoor oven. That gives the edges a charcoaled crisp character, without being deep-fried. Besides blue cheese dressing, dip choices include Alibaba’s garlicky mayonnaise.

Elmo’s Cajun double-dipped wings

2349 Millersport Highway, Amherst; 716-688-7237.

In less persnickety establishments, “Cajun” wings mean application of a sauce or dry rub of Cajun spices. At Elmo’s, that definition extends to a post-spice sojourn on a char-broiler. That chars the dried spices, flavoring the wings with smoke like the recipe’s original inspiration, Cajun blackened seafood. “Double-dip” adds another sauce as a topcoat, making my usual order “Cajun double-dip medium.”

La Nova Pizzeria's pit wings

371 W. Ferry St.; lanova.com; 716-881-3303.

There’s no better place for pit wings than the original La Nova location. It takes 20 minutes, time well spent appreciating the historic surroundings and wall-mounted clippings collection. In that time, fried wings tossed in barbecue sauce will be carefully rolled across the char-griller, judiciously caramelized into chicken wing brulee. A dining room handwashing station makes cleanup a snap.

Falafel Bar's green wings

3545 Sheridan Drive, Amherst; thefalafelbar.com; 716-436-7000.

For a decidedly fresh take on the subject of chicken wing preparations, abandon your bottled solutions and consider a bracingly verdant condiment largely made of jalapenos, garlic and cilantro. The raw warming powers of the “green wings” application – more a pesto than a puree – takes chicken wings to new heights.

Mammoser’s dry, hot wings

16 S. Buffalo St., Hamburg; 716-648-1390.

If you appreciate a drier, hotter wing than the Buffalo norm, consider experiencing the custom wing sauce at this Hamburg institution. It’s backed with more cayenne than Frank’s, and other spices, too, resulting in layers of flavor and a finish that’s just shy of pain. If you get hooked, you can buy a jug to repeat the experience at home.

The Mansard's Hilltop wings

3290 California Road, Orchard Park; mansardinn.com; 716-828-1115.

Chicken wings cast as protagonists in a saucy salad alive with arugula and feta make this offering a worthy diversion from the wing routine. "Hilltop wings" are never fried, just rubbed with herbed salt, then run over the char-griller before being sauced to order. One of the only wing experiences I’ve had that made me want to clean my plate.

Wingnutz's coated wings

1530 Kenmore Ave. (inside Knights of Columbus); wingnutzbuffalo.com; 716-990-5438.

If you’re headed there for the first time, don’t be surprised when you arrive at a Knights of Columbus hall. These wings get their character from a toss in powdered starch, which means they cook up with a crust just shy of fried chicken. The coating causes sauces to get extra clingy, resulting in a jackpot that has nothing to do with bingo.

Yelling Goat's berbere wings

205 Central Ave., Lancaster; theyellinggoat.com; 716-683-0462.

For all the exotic ingredients explorers have applied to chicken digits in their pursuit of a worthy wing varietal, the Ethiopian spice mixture called berbere is the glow-up I can’t forget. Fenugreek, allspice, chiles and more flavor components are roasted, pulverized and crisped into chicken skin. Presented dry, with a tahini dipping sauce, they are distinctly delicious.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

