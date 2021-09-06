Andrew Galarneau: Where I'm sending people who ask, September 2021 edition

I love getting asked where folks should go to dinner, because answering that question is my job.

Lately, when people ask me where to experience the new hotness in Buffalo-area dining, here's what I tell them. I'm sure you have your own favorites, too, but here's mine.

Grange Community Kitchen, 22 Main St., Hamburg

My favorite restaurant in Western New York is in Hamburg. It's my No. 1 because it slays at all aspects of the day.

Breakfast sandwiches here come on a housemade croissant or biscuit. All baking is done in-house, including the rye bread for the pastrami sandwich.

Lunch can be top-flight fresh hummus with baked-to-order laffa bread. Dinner can be crispy pork ribs served on polenta with herbs and chili honey, or one of the best Neapolitan-style wood-fired pizzas in town in flavors like chorizo and corn.

Add an impeccable cocktail program and stunning desserts, and you'll understand why this Hamburg spot can be difficult to book. Plan accordingly.

Prescott's Provisions, 40 E. Niagara St., Tonawanda