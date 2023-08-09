“Is tipping getting out of control? Many consumers say yes,” a recent headline read.

Customers don’t want to be asked for a gratuity when buying a muffin or a cup of coffee, the story reported. “Suddenly, these screens are at every establishment we encounter,” one etiquette expert said.

“I fear that there is no end,” he said, to this “invasion.”

To that I say: Enough already with tipping. It's time to slay this beast.

Queued like methadone patients for their life-sustaining doses of caffeine and sugar, customers already have enough to deal with. Then, a digital devil at the crossroads: The tip-or-not screen.

Do they deserve it? Why should I have to make up for their sub-minimum wage when they took this job?

Instead of sweet relief, angels and devils are having a brisk tennis match on your shoulders.

The beast has roamed freely in this country for 150 years. Making servers live on the charity of strangers spread after the Civil War, as wealthy Americans imitated British practices. In England, a coin in a dish marked To Insure Promptitude brought faster service.

American entrepreneurs adopted tipping to cut labor costs. George Pullman hired Black men freed from slavery as porters, servants on passenger railcars. Paid a pittance, porters were encouraged to sweet talk a living wage from wealthy passengers. The system’s profitability was soon copied by restaurants.

But tipping is not a global phenomenon. It is confined to two nations on Earth: the United States and Canada, comprising roughly 4% of the world's population.

Only in these particular climes will you find this pair of co-dependent species, in a symbiotic relationship. Restaurant owners and restaurant customers bred to believe tips are optional.

The beast gets fed and owners save money on wages.

The consumer can save money by subtracting tip dollars. Some find pleasure in the power. Others believe whittling away at the 20% standard is unfair to the server, who does not control the universe in which they bring you food.

The only one who ever loses in this ecosystem is the worker, the most essential yet financially imperiled species of the lot.

Beast gets its bite

Since 2012, I've grilled restaurant workers on the intricacies of their pay.

About 1-in-4 supported the system. They were the lucky ones, in positions where a good night meant hundreds or even thousands of dollars. No other job meant they could walk in, show they could hack it and afford rent. Another 25% were tolerant, comparing its downsides to other wage gigs.

The other half disliked it on a spectrum from philosophical – “Hey, life lesson learned, I’ll never do that again” – to supernova fury.

Most were restaurant workers who had encountered a distinct subspecies of the beast: restaurant operators systematically, illegally extracting extra pounds of flesh from their employees, to put it in Shakespearean terms. With New York State's complicated wage laws, it’s easy to fatten your bottom line by finagling your payroll.

At Protocol, the owner carved himself a slice of the tip pool for years, until workers did their own math. He also used better-tipped shifts to extort sex from women who worked for him, leading to a federal lawsuit that closed his restaurant. Tempo faced a lawsuit alleging that $300,000 in tips meant for workers who carried plates and furniture to luxurious private events were pocketed by ownership.

At Russell’s Steaks, Chops & More, servers who had been illegally underpaid fought a five-year battle to win a $648,000 settlement, a fraction of what Russell's saved by underpaying, and a month after the settlement, workers were still illegally underpaid.

Those are high-profile restaurant names, but the problem is pervasive, in a regulatory environment where workers often believe they have no recourse. In 2014, the U.S. Department of Labor estimated that New York workers lost $500 million to $1 billion a year. In a 2017 survey of Erie County low-wage workers, 24% of tipped workers reported wage theft as defined by state or federal law.

Even when operators are honest, the beast gets its bite. It doesn't matter how tough a morning the 32-year-old mother of two had getting the kids to day care. She needs to smile to get tipped for serving you eggs and toast. Because if she doesn't, she can't pay her rent.

Do restaurant customers understand the conditions facing their server?

Here’s a one-question test:

How many American restaurant employees have employee-supported health insurance? A shade over a tenth. A 2014 Economic Policy Institute study found 14.4% of restaurant workers with employee health insurance, concentrated in unionized hotel restaurants.

Service fees vs. tips

Restaurateurs have been trying to get rid of tipping for years. In New York City, Danny Meyer converted Gramercy Tavern and his dozen other restaurants to service fee menus in 2015 where a percentage applied to every check replaced internal debates over tip amounts. In 2020, Meyer surrendered, and tipping returned, one of many high-profile reversals.

Other budding restaurateurs emerged from the shutdown determined to build the kind of jobs they wanted to have. In Buffalo, Extra Extra Pizza eliminated tipping, pricing its Brooklyn-slice-shop-style pies to pay its workers fairly. If the idea spreads to more places, it might catch on. At DiTondo, a service fee has replaced tipping. Other local places that haven't eliminated tipping have added per-customer fees to pay the back of the house better, like Ilio di Paolo's ($1) and Mulberry Italian Ristorante (50 cents) because it helps.

And yet the beast still lives. Is there anything else that can do done to kill it?

The best thing you can be is informed. If you don’t know how American restaurant wage systems work, learn.

Then remember what you learn. And if you don't get a cheery smile, water refilled fast enough or a feeling that the server was curt, remember the conditions they are working under before you shave that tip dollar. Remember that delayed food, disappointing dishes, alcohol prices or pours are not server decisions.

In short, support operations that are trying to treat workers better. Your dollars can fertilize the growth of a better way.

Tipping remains one of the American values that makes the United States feel truly foreign to visitors from the rest of the planet.

As a restaurant critic, my lance can reach this particular windmill. I hope that tipping will be a historical footnote, something I can tell my grandkids about. The story of how we slayed the beast.

Perennially peckish for the groans of my offspring, I would just say: “You see, America was at a tipping point ...”