Andrew Galarneau: Outstanding dishes from the 2021 Taste of Buffalo

To regular attendees, the 2021 edition of Erie County’s premier food festival might well seem like Taste of Buffalo Lite.

Tastes great, less filling – of city blocks, at least.

With 23 restaurants and food trucks participating, it takes half the space of prior years.

Saturday’s edition, under pleasant weather conditions, drew a noticeable lighter crowd, making it easier to get around. Tickets are $1, handed to workers instead of cash.

Considering the multiple changes in safety regulations during the run-up to the event, marketing was a nightmare for event organizers and prospective restaurant participants. It’s a minor wonder they pulled it off at all, and I’m sure they would appreciate your support.

With a tip of my hat to the hardworking cooks – most serving the masses with skeleton crews – here’s what caught my fancy.

The Gusto Critic’s Choice Award, best in show

Short rib poutine, 5 tickets

Local Kitchen and Beer Bar, Booth 3, 88 W. Chippewa St, 849-1000