 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Andrew Galarneau: Outstanding dishes from the 2021 Taste of Buffalo
0 comments
top story

Andrew Galarneau: Outstanding dishes from the 2021 Taste of Buffalo

Support this work for $1 a month
Taste of Buffalo returns after Covid 19 hiatus

The Taste of Buffalo is back after being canceled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Saturday, July 10, 2021.

 John Hickey

To regular attendees, the 2021 edition of Erie County’s premier food festival might well seem like Taste of Buffalo Lite.

Tastes great, less filling – of city blocks, at least.

With 23 restaurants and food trucks participating, it takes half the space of prior years.

Saturday’s edition, under pleasant weather conditions, drew a noticeable lighter crowd, making it easier to get around. Tickets are $1, handed to workers instead of cash.

Considering the multiple changes in safety regulations during the run-up to the event, marketing was a nightmare for event organizers and prospective restaurant participants. It’s a minor wonder they pulled it off at all, and I’m sure they would appreciate your support.

Read the full story from Ben Tsujimoto

With a tip of my hat to the hardworking cooks – most serving the masses with skeleton crews – here’s what caught my fancy.

The Gusto Critic’s Choice Award, best in show

Short rib poutine, 5 tickets

Local Kitchen and Beer Bar, Booth 3, 88 W. Chippewa St, 849-1000

Taste of Buffalo critic choice award short Rib Poutine

Andrew Galarneau's Critic's Choice Award goes to the short rib poutine from Local Kitchen and Beer Bar.

My heart doesn’t warm to fried food made off-site, stored in batches, and handed out at room temperature. Local Kitchen fries the coated ribbon-cut potatoes at the back of the booth, then ladles on rich bronze gravy and silky shreds of pot-roast-tender beef.

Cheese curds would’ve been nice, but the shredded cheddar got it done. At first bite, I had to go find a place to sit down, to concentrate. Now this was a splurge-worthy dish – festival food that’ll make you happy you stood in line.

Gusto Critic’s Choice Healthy Option Award

Cucumber salad, 3 tickets

Water Lily Café, Booth 15, 3800 Union Road, Cheektowaga, 288-9940

Taste of Buffalo critic choice award Cucumber Salad

Cucumber salad from the Water Lily Café gets the Andrew Galarneau Critic's Choice Healthy Option Award.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

“Refreshing” is usually applied to beverages, but the word fits this chilled salad to an ice-T. Bites of chopped cucumber, red onion, red bell pepper and cilantro, dressed in a simple, slightly sweet vinaigrette makes it a salad I wouldn’t mind drinking. In fact, I tossed back the juice in the bottom of the cup, but I’m a smidge odd that way.

Meat honorable mention

Porchetta slider, 3 tickets

Osteria 166, Booth 2, 166 Franklin St., 858-3118

A Porchetta Slider from Osteria 166 at The Taste of Buffalo, Andrew Galarneau, from the Buffalo News picked this as the Critics Choice Best in Show Meat

A porchetta slider from Osteria 166 at the Taste of Buffalo.

The sweetness of long-braised pork, accented with fennel and soaked in savory cooking juices, with arugula fronds adding a peppery bite, makes this sandwich a bargain.

Vegetarian honorable mention

Chana masala, 2/4 tickets

India Gate, 1116 Elmwood Ave., 873-3333

The India Gate butter chicken is justly popular, but the curried chickpeas are even better. Tomato, ginger and warming spices make chana masala one of my favorite things to stir into rice – and its stewlike consistency means it’s just as good from a booth as from a restaurant.

Seafood honorable mention

Garlic grilled shrimp skewers, 2/4 tickets

Alex’s Place, Booth 21, 8322 Park Road, Batavia, 585-344-2999

These shrimp hold their own on the barbie. Husky with garlic and duded up with a bite of caramelized fruit in each curled crustacean, their skewerized design also makes them easy to eat one-handed in a crowd.

Sweet honorable mention

Mango sorbet, 4 tickets

Sweet Melody’s, Booth 19, 8485 Transit Road, East Amherst, 580-3227

Help yourself to all the syrup-covered whipped cream extravaganzas you’d like – they’re plentiful and will get you where you want to go. Me, after a day of eating in the heat, I’m looking for a cooling treat that’ll leave me light on my feet: mango sorbet, like a cooling washcloth on the brow, in tropical flavor.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Scarlett Johansson has kept every Black Widow costume she has worn on screen

The Buffalo News: Food & Drink

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News