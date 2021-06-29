Andrew Galarneau: No-shows on reservations are increasingly maddening for restaurants

Jeff Cooke Jr.’s crew prepared for Father’s Day for a week at This Little Pig, prepping giant cinnamon rolls, smoking pork belly and brining chicken.
The Clarence restaurant’s staff hoped holiday crowds would fill their newly expanded patio and renovated dining room. It would help owners and employees alike make up for lean months.
“It’s Father’s Day, and we’re shorthanded to start with,” Cooke said. “At 11 a.m., I didn't cook for half an hour. In the middle of brunch. I was like, 'What is going on?' I was about to lose my mind. How is that possible?”
It was the attack of the ghost guests.
Squads of Western New Yorkers who reserve tables, then abandon them without communication, are wreaking havoc at some area restaurants. Their carelessness is stretching restaurant teams already running on shoestring staffing to the limit.
“We lost 70 covers this way on Father’s Day,” Cooke said. That’s the equivalent of a full seating of the restaurant, inside and out, probably 30% of the day’s planned business.
Hungry walk-ins were turned away in droves, despite seeing empty tables. Servers who gave up a family holiday for a sweet payday were jilted, too.
No-shows have long troubled restaurants, to varying degrees. Those with more staff can call to confirm reservations, and some reservation systems effectively use text messages to limit no-shows, automatically canceling tables without a response.
Still, with the rise of online reservation systems, it’s easier than ever for customers to make reservations at an entire brainstorming session of restaurants with a few clicks. Then forget about the knots they’re tying in some people’s economic lifelines.
On peak days, this is restaurant sabotage.
Where multireservers are failing is making up their minds in time for the restaurant to salvage the reservation. Twenty-four hours gives other guests time to fill in. The morning of? Not so much.
Many don’t communicate at all, completely ghosting the restaurant that prepared to receive them.
As a result, some high-volume restaurants have given up on reservations entirely. Charging a credit card deposit to hold a reservation isn’t an attractive option. It would anger some customers and incur a significant cost in staff time, dealing with financial record-keeping and charge-backs.
Did you know restaurants also get charged by the reservation system for the table, even if you don’t show up? It’s a tiny amount of money compared to what the restaurant and staff have lost by non-arrival, but that extra $1 is insult on top of injury.
Restaurants rely on reservations to drive essential planning, Cooke said. “When we expect 200 people, buy food for 200 people, staff for 200 people, and 130 paying customers show up, the financial loss is actually staggering for the business and as much for the servers.”
What makes the phenomenon especially maddening is that it’s driven by customers who like the restaurants, enough to make a reservation, at least.
“Perhaps if our well-meaning and supportive guests knew the consequences of this, they might think twice,” Cooke said. “I realize that it’s not exactly the consumers' role to accommodate the business, but we are all still struggling, in so many ways.”
He didn’t mean to, but he speaks for many in restaurants today. Please be thoughtful of the fact almost every restaurant that’s running today is operating with fewer people doing the work, and comport yourselves accordingly.
You might be hurting your favorite restaurant more than you know. So here’s a plea from me: Please cut it out.
