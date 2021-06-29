Andrew Galarneau: No-shows on reservations are increasingly maddening for restaurants

Still, with the rise of online reservation systems, it’s easier than ever for customers to make reservations at an entire brainstorming session of restaurants with a few clicks. Then forget about the knots they’re tying in some people’s economic lifelines.

On peak days, this is restaurant sabotage.

Where multireservers are failing is making up their minds in time for the restaurant to salvage the reservation. Twenty-four hours gives other guests time to fill in. The morning of? Not so much.

Many don’t communicate at all, completely ghosting the restaurant that prepared to receive them.

As a result, some high-volume restaurants have given up on reservations entirely. Charging a credit card deposit to hold a reservation isn’t an attractive option. It would anger some customers and incur a significant cost in staff time, dealing with financial record-keeping and charge-backs.

Did you know restaurants also get charged by the reservation system for the table, even if you don’t show up? It’s a tiny amount of money compared to what the restaurant and staff have lost by non-arrival, but that extra $1 is insult on top of injury.