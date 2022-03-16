Andrew Galarneau: My 5 faves for Buffalo staples

Buffalo News Food Editor Andrew Z. Galarneau has had more than his share of Buffalo fare. Here are his favorites.
FISH FRY
Wiechec’s Lounge, 1748 Clinton St., 716-823-2828
Successfully perpetuating the stereotype of a bronzed beer-battered haddock filet jutting over the edge of a plate filled with fries, macaroni salad and cole slaw since 1964.
Gene McCarthy’s Old First Ward Brewing Company, 73 Hamburg St., 716-855-8948, genemccarthys.com
Whether battered, crumbed, or baked, dependable fish dinners and other tavern fare have drawn hungry crowds for years, even before its brewery opened.
French Pub, 1250 French Road, Depew, 716-855-8948, frenchpub.com
Craggy fish on generous helpings of fries, slaw, potato and mac salad, a favorite of people who go for the sides as much as the fish.
Curry’s Restaurant, 864 Kenmore Ave., 716-447-0502, curryspub.com
Getting the details right has won this family restaurant a steady stream of repeat business. Its fish fry dinners come out seven days a week, and include the possibility of German potato salad.
Hamlin House, 432 Franklin St., 716-885-8084, hamlinhouserestaurant.com
For lunch Tuesday through Friday, or dinner Friday, get your fish fry in historic Buffalo settings in a grand Veteran of Foreign Wars hall.
BEEF ON WECK
Kelly’s Korner, 2526 Delaware Ave., 716-877-9466
A perennial suggestion for visitors looking to encounter beef on weck and wings in their natural habitat: the Buffalo tavern.
Support Local Journalism
Schwabl’s, 789 Center Road, West Seneca, 716-675-2333, schwabls.com
Slicing to order from a beef primal gives this venerable German-hearted establishment the ability to offer degrees of rareness that are, well, rare.
Charlie the Butcher, 1065 Wehrle Drive, Cheektowaga, 716-633-8330, and many other locations, charliethebutcher.com
First stop after arriving at the airport for some expats, here for beef that wasn’t sliced until they got in line and a blast of sinus-clearing horseradish.
Glen Park Tavern, 5507 Main St., Williamsville, 716-626-9333, glenparktavern.com
Hand-carved slices of rosy steer make this a top-tier beef on weck, served up in a cozy historic drinking establishment.
Eddie Brady’s, 97 Genesee St., 716-854-7017
City tavern does worthy beef on weck in proud context of Iroquois Brewing and Queen City of the Lakes memorabilia.
WINGS
Duff’s, 3651 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, duffswings.com, 716-834-6234
My first choice for straight-up Buffalo-style wings, conveniently located just south of I-290 Exit 5A. Get fries too.
Bar-Bill Tavern, 185 Main St., East Aurora, and 8326 Main St., Clarence, barbill.com
Both locations offer first-rate wing-worship opportunities, plus the ultimate chicken wing training wheels, pizza topped with hand-deboned wing meat.
Nine-Eleven Tavern, 11 Bloomfield Ave., 716-825-9939
Wing-hunter favorite packs in crowds nightly for carefully arranged chicken digits in a cheesed-up sauce that’s available by the jar. Cash only.
Elmo’s, 2349 Millersport Highway, Amherst, 716-688-7237
Cajun wings – fried, doused in spice-speckled sauce, then grilled – are dipped again for a smoky wing variant known as the Cajun double dip.
La Nova Pizzeria, 371 W. Ferry St., 716-881-3303, lanova-pizza.com
You wait 20 minutes for the king of pit wings, barbecue-sauced then slow-rolled to caramel glory on the char-griller, which gives you time to house a brace of pepperoni slices.
Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.