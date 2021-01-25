Andrew Galarneau: Give outdoor dining a shot, support your favorite WNY spots

We haven’t talked face to face much in the last year, what with the pandemic and all, but I can tell when my old friend makes a face.
“Don’t make that face,” I said into my phone. “The food is terrific, and it’s been forever.”
“Really?” he said. “You want me to go to a restaurant but sit outside in the cold?”
Restaurants lucky enough to have outdoor space have come up with inventive ways to allow for socially distanced dining with at least some level of comfort.
Which is when I blew a gasket.
This guy’s idea of peak Buffalo is standing in a parking lot outside the stadium for three hours, drinking and having the time of his life gnawing on a half-frozen Sahlen’s, a fact I reminded him of in colorful terms.
“Were you complaining about the breeze?” I hollered. “No sir. You said, and I quote, ‘Where would you rather be than right here, right now!’ ”
Suitably chastened, we started going through our options. Crepes at Coco Bar & Bistro (888 Main St.). House-brewed beer and lobster pizza at Britesmith, next to Ellicott Creek in Williamsville? “How about that avalanche of green pork chile cascading down Mt. Burger at Allen Burger Venture in Allentown? That’s the one with the kicky Thai notion when it comes to calamari.”
Sold. An evening at fireside beckoned, with more than a dozen craft taps at my beck and call.
With traditional tailgating banned for safety reasons and the Bills' season over, my hope is that celebrants can make the jump to restaurant patios. Right now, outdoor dining is providing vital resources to restaurants and customers alike. If it's cool in the Swiss Alps, why can't it catch on in the Queen City of the Great Lakes?
Restaurateurs have gone to some lengths, and not a little ingenuity, to arrange ad hoc outdoor accommodations.
Check out one at a restaurant you would like to help save. this isn’t just about hot toddies and cold martinis – it’s about mercy.
The calculus of the modern restaurant lease is merciless. Operators pay rents calculated by the square feet of space in the restaurant. Signing a lease is betting that you can fill that space with people several times each night, and remove a predictable amount of money from their pockets.
Predictable, 2020 was not. Restaurants have closed. The struggle to keep customers, workers and inspectors happy has left other operators working on their last nerve.
The places operating now are in motion because they are fighting to survive. They might not survive hibernation. Christmas season is always a time for flush spending. The revenue comedown is hard. It’s after the flush of the new year fades that restaurants find their thinnest margins, when turning to the ministrations of Chef Microwave is easier than heading out.
Now, maybe this doesn’t apply to you. I don’t have a beef with people determined to hole up until spring.
The rest of you? When I suggest you add a little frosty alfresco to your plate this winter: spare me the face.
