Andrew Galarneau: Give outdoor dining a shot, support your favorite WNY spots

With traditional tailgating banned for safety reasons and the Bills' season over, my hope is that celebrants can make the jump to restaurant patios. Right now, outdoor dining is providing vital resources to restaurants and customers alike. If it's cool in the Swiss Alps, why can't it catch on in the Queen City of the Great Lakes?

Restaurateurs have gone to some lengths, and not a little ingenuity, to arrange ad hoc outdoor accommodations.

Check out one at a restaurant you would like to help save. this isn’t just about hot toddies and cold martinis – it’s about mercy.

The calculus of the modern restaurant lease is merciless. Operators pay rents calculated by the square feet of space in the restaurant. Signing a lease is betting that you can fill that space with people several times each night, and remove a predictable amount of money from their pockets.

Predictable, 2020 was not. Restaurants have closed. The struggle to keep customers, workers and inspectors happy has left other operators working on their last nerve.