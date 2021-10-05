A living museum of apples at LynOaken Farms

So there I was, just minding my own business, biting into an apple on a fresh fall day.

An explosion of flavor made me gasp. Bold, tropical, electric, staggering tsunamis of flavor that made me look down at the apple in my hand.

What wizardry was this?

The flavor ambush that wiped me out came from such an unimpressive looking little fellow, I needed to get the number of the truck that hit me. So I got on the phone and called Jonathan Oakes, from whose Medina orchard the apple had been picked.

That’s an Esopus Spitzenburg, Oakes told me. Favorite apple of Thomas Jefferson, and one of the 300 varieties growing in LynOaken Farms U-pick setup, which runs through the month. As vice president of the New York Cider Association, Oakes is trying to get the word out about New York Cider Week, through Oct. 17, with events at ciderweeknewyork.com.

LynOaken uses some of the collection – especially types known as bittersharps and bittersweets, high-tannin versions that can be barely larger than crabapples – to fashion its best-selling SteamPunk cider.