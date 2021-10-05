A living museum of apples at LynOaken Farms

So there I was, just minding my own business, biting into an apple on a fresh fall day.
An explosion of flavor made me gasp. Bold, tropical, electric, staggering tsunamis of flavor that made me look down at the apple in my hand.
What wizardry was this?
The flavor ambush that wiped me out came from such an unimpressive looking little fellow, I needed to get the number of the truck that hit me. So I got on the phone and called Jonathan Oakes, from whose Medina orchard the apple had been picked.
That’s an Esopus Spitzenburg, Oakes told me. Favorite apple of Thomas Jefferson, and one of the 300 varieties growing in LynOaken Farms U-pick setup, which runs through the month. As vice president of the New York Cider Association, Oakes is trying to get the word out about New York Cider Week, through Oct. 17, with events at ciderweeknewyork.com.
LynOaken uses some of the collection – especially types known as bittersharps and bittersweets, high-tannin versions that can be barely larger than crabapples – to fashion its best-selling SteamPunk cider.
“A lot of those varieties are two or three trees, and we have a little placard out in front of it, with the name, where it was found or crossbred, and the year. So it's kind of a living history museum, a tangible piece of history you can eat and share with your family,” Oakes said.
The cuttings and trees came from a variety of sources, especially Schlabach’s Nursery in Medina. David Schlabach, scion of an Amish farming family, has a place around the corner with a collection of trees from “around the world,” Oakes said.
“We have some specific varieties that are known to be cider apple varieties, grown in France, in England and in Spain. They're called bittersweets or bittersharps. They're all kind of ugly apples. Ugly apples make good cider.”
SteamPunk, the Leonard Oakes Estate Winery best-seller, is a mixture of both classes, over a base of Fuji. “The bittersweet apples give you this earthier, drier, tannic cider, with a little bit of funk. Then you have the fruit over top, because Americans still want their cider to be very fruity, and oftentimes a little sweeter.”
Launched in 2010, SteamPunk is the best-seller, going out at about 6,000 to 8,000 gallons a year, mostly in kegs. If it was all decanted into the 750 ml bottles available in Western New York where wine and fine ciders are sold, 6,000 gallons would be 30,280 bottles.
Oakes has a couple of curveballs to throw at cider lovers.
EloQuince cider has extra-crisp tannins from Orleans County quince. There’s also a cider made with Montmorency cherries called “The Pit,” a nod to “The Princess Bride.” A mead-ish co-ferment of cider and honey is called Cyser Matters. Those are available on tap at the Leonard Oakes tasting room, and in select restaurants, bars and breweries.
There’s also single-variety ciders like Chisel Jersey, Dabinett and Medaille d’Or.
“The Chisel Jersey has tannin levels on par with, say, a Cabernet Sauvignon,” Oakes said. “To have that in a drink that at 7% alcohol, refreshing with a very dry tannic bite, I find that pretty attractive.”
At LynOaken, apple lovers can start to reckon with what they’re missing.
“Everybody has gotten to the point of trying to make the sweetest crunchiest apple that can move across the country, stores really well, and can be sold year-round. Through that process,” Oakes said, “we've lost a ton of things along the way.”
When you breed for looks and storability, you get Red Delicious, a plastic-skinned parody of an apple.
“A lot of apples that don't look quite super appealing, they may have a russeted skin, looks like a little brown coating on the outside of the skin, but have tremendous flavor,” Oakes said, “and a lot of that has just been kind of lost to history.”
• • •
LynOaken U-pick runs through Oct. 31. The Leonard Oakes tasting room is open daily at 10609 Ridge Road, Medina. Cider Sundays run through October, with live music and cider flights on offer.