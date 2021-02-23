99 Fast Food's Vietnamese egg roll stands test of time

Every time I’ve had the roll, and they are legion, its shattering crunch is like biting into a time capsule, bringing me back to the shadow of City Hall. A sigh of satisfaction. Here is one thing of beauty yet undimmed by time and the abrasion of human endeavor.

In 35 to 40 other Vietnamese restaurants, I have chased the dragon. They all have a similar roll listed in the appetizer sections of their menus.

None of them met the standard. They’re chewier, greasier and lack the audible crunch of the 99 version. (It also comes in a vegan version, with tofu instead of pork.)

This moment of low-key ecstasy costs all of $1.85 a throw.

Other rolls on the menu are worth considering, especially the fresh spring roll ($2.50), an unfried roll of soft rice paper wrapped around a bundle of rice noodles, bean sprouts and choice of protein (shrimp, pork, both, chicken, sausage or tofu). It’s served with peanut sauce for dunking.

Beyond matters of taste and texture, 99’s egg roll is a sort of medicine for me, a sacrament of centering. On bleak days when so many things seem flimsy, transient, fading, the roll is deep-fried evidence that sometimes good things do last.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.

The Buffalo News: Food & Drink Get what you need to know about Western New York's dining and bar scene, including restaurant openings and closings, delivered to your inbox every Wednesday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.