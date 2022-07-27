9 Bills Mafia-approved brews to help celebrate the start of training camp

By now, we’ve all heard the hype across the country – the Buffalo Bills are the best team in the NFL, frontrunners to win the Super Bowl and Josh Allen is the leading MVP candidate. While it’s anyone guess as to how this season will play out, chances are we’re all going to need a drink at some point over the next few months. And, as they say, there is no time like the present to plan your course of attack, especially with training camp, the unofficial end of the offseason, now underway. It runs through Aug. 11 at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford.

Here are nine local beers and ciders that the Bills Mafia should seek out as the Bills begin their march to the Super Bowl.

Shout! Hard Cider from Clarksburg Cider

4493 Walden Ave., Lancaster

The aptly titled Shout! Hard Cider from Clarksburg is an easy-drinking cider meant to withstand busting through tables. It’s a true semi-sweet cider – not too sweet and not too dry – that is perfect for shotgunning. There are subtle red apple aromas with straight forward apples on the palate. With Shout!, Clarksburg says their goal was to create a crisp and crushable cider and they nailed it. Availability: Cans.

Tailgate Brew from Windy Brew

733 US-20A, Strykersville

Tailgate Brew, a collaboration with Tailgate Beers, is a new crusher that was traditionally lagered with Motueka hops. According to head brewer Russell William, “it came out with everything you would want in it, and at a solid, easy drinking 4.2%.” Tailgate Brew is ultralight, incredibly smooth and about the best representation of a gateway beer as they come. Every beer drinker will enjoy this. Availability: Cans, draft.

Tailgate Time IPA from Ellicottville Brewing

28 Monroe St., Ellicottville

This new beer is a bright, aromatic American IPA with notes of apricot, lemon rind and hearty hops, brewed to be the perfect companion at your next tailgate or favorite sports bar. Look for this new IPA in August. Be on the lookout for Ellicottville Brewing's The Herd Crushable Lager as well. Availability: Cans, draft.

Number 17 and Number 14 from Brickyard Brewing Company

436 Center St., Lewiston

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs – Number 17 and 14 on the field and No. 1 in our hearts. Number 17 is brewed with El Dorado, Simcoe and Chinook hops and features a clean and dry, lightly bitter finish. Number 14 is the perfect accompaniment, a soft and creamy IPA with notes of peach-forward stone fruit and citrus. As we all know, nothing beats Allen to Diggs. It’s a match made in football heaven, so make sure you grab both. Availability: Cans, draft.

Let’s Go Pils from Community Beer Works

520 7th St.

A good beer with an even better name, Let’s Go Pils is a flagship of CBW’s lineup, and a staple in this writer’s beer fridge. It’s crisp and clean, just as a proper crispy boy is. Bonus points if you find the Meyer Lemon version, because it’s a beautiful beer. Availability: Cans, draft.

Pills Mafia from Thin Man Brewery

492 Elmwood Ave. and 166 Chandler St.

Pills Mafia, perhaps best known as the beer Bills Mafia spokesman Kyle Brandt shouted out on Twitter recently, is a core Bills-themed lager. It’s clean, crisp and easy drinking, and yet another staple of my fridge. Availability: Cans, draft.

Circle the Wagons Pack (Pilsner and Buffalo-style IPA) from Resurgence Brewing

1250 Niagara St. and 55 Chicago St.

Resurgence’s Circle the Wagons mixed pack features a crisp, clean pilsner with a slight bready, herbal bitterness, and a Buffalo-style IPA brewed with Amarillo, Galaxy and Citra hops for a soft, fruit forward beer with a balanced bitter finish. A pilsner and an IPA is the best of both worlds, and you should get this one of your radar for the name alone if nothing else. Availability: Cans, draft.