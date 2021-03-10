 Skip to main content
9 beers that will make anyone Irish for St. Patrick’s Day
0 comments

New York Beer Project Irish Coffee Stout

Irish Coffee Stout, New York Beer Project's first canned beer, is perfect for St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

 Photo courtesy of New York Beer Project

While St. Patrick’s Day won’t look much different from last year thanks to the seemingly never-ending pandemic, the good news is, there is always great local beer to help see us through. It's been one of the best years for local beer so the options are bountiful.

So this St. Patrick’s Day, sample some, or all, of these beers in your never-ending quest to be Irish for a day. But whatever you do, don’t forget the Guinness. If only a pint. Slainte!

Irish Coffee Stout, New York Beer Project

6933 S. Transit Road, Lockport (743-6927)

Irish Coffee Stout, NYBP’s first ever canned beer, is a 7% stout brewed with Irish coffee and lactose for rich coffee and cream flavors. My advice – take March 17 off of work, then crack a few Irish Coffee Stout’s in lieu of your morning cup of joe to get things started on the right foot. Availability: Cans, draft.

42 North Fenian Raid Dry Irish Stout

Fenian Raid Dry Irish Stout from 42 North Brewing is brewed with pale chocolate malt and Northern Brewer hops.

Fenian Raid Dry Irish Stout, 42 North Brewing

25 Pine St., East Aurora (805-7500)

This classic dry Irish stout is brewed with pale chocolate malt and Northern Brewer hops, making it an easy choice to fill your fridge with in time for March 17. And at only 4.5%, you can reach for a Fenian Raid time and time again. Availability: Cans, draft.

The Beer That Sank Atlantis Dark IPA, Community Beer Works

520 7th St.(759-4677)

Dark, roasty, hoppy and smooth are all the words you want when discussing a dark IPA. CBW’s the Beer That Sank Atlantis Dark IPA is all of those things. And if there’s anything we need more of here in Buffalo, it's Black IPAs. Bonus points for the Every Time I Die reference. Availability: Cans.

Seventy Seven Stout, Pressure Drop Brewing

65 Vandalia St.

I wasn't alive during the Blizzard of '77, but it would be easy to imagine this beer would have made things a little easier back then. Pressure Drop’s Seventy Seven Stout is a classic American stout. Roasted coffee, dark malts and cocoa. It's as smooth as the dickens. If you can find cans of this around, do yourself a favor and grab some soon. Availability: Cans.

First Ward Irish Red, Steelbound Brewery

243 West Main St., Springville (794-3555), 6600 US-219, Ellicottville (699-2042)

If ever there was a beer list that could support multiple Irish Red Ales, it’s this one. Steelbound’s First Ward Irish Red is malty, smooth and easy drinking, or basically, everything you’d want in an Irish Red. Availability: Cans, draft.

Irish Red by Hamburg Brewing Company

Irish Red by Hamburg Brewing Company is a consistently enjoyable beer.

Irish Red, Hamburg Brewing Company

6553 Boston State Road, Hamburg (649-3249)

This is an obvious one and my annual opportunity to remind you that one of the most consistent beers that Hamburg is one truly fitting of the season. Availability: bottles, draft.

Blackbird Oatmeal Stout, Flying Bison Brewing

840 Seneca St. (873-1557)

Yes, Aviator Red is an obvious choice. So, grab some of that (now available in cans) as you grab some Blackbird Oatmeal Stout, also now available in cans for the first time, a rich, dark and malty ale with dark chocolate and roasted barley flavor. Availability: Cans, draft.

Spring Vibes Hoppy Red Ale, 12 Gates Brewing

80 Earhart Drive, Williamsville (906-6600)

Spring Vibes is a beer that’s both perfect for St. Patrick’s Day and the onset of spring. It’s a hoppy red ale brewed with Amarillo and Cashmere hops, featuring a nice malt background and a clean, bitter finish. Availability: Draft.

Galaxy Red, Big Ditch Brewing

55 E. Huron St. (854-5050)

One of my all-time favorite Big Ditch offerings, Galaxy Red, is back for the entire month of March, so make sure you take advantage. A super juicy India Red Ale, it's loaded with Galaxy hops to create a malty-sweet beer with pineapple, mango and papaya flavors. If you have had this yet, remedy that immediately. Availability: Draft.

Tags

The Buffalo News: Food & Drink

