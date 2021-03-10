9 beers that will make anyone Irish for St. Patrick’s Day

While St. Patrick’s Day won’t look much different from last year thanks to the seemingly never-ending pandemic, the good news is, there is always great local beer to help see us through. It's been one of the best years for local beer so the options are bountiful.

So this St. Patrick’s Day, sample some, or all, of these beers in your never-ending quest to be Irish for a day. But whatever you do, don’t forget the Guinness. If only a pint. Slainte!

Irish Coffee Stout, New York Beer Project

6933 S. Transit Road, Lockport (743-6927)

Irish Coffee Stout, NYBP’s first ever canned beer, is a 7% stout brewed with Irish coffee and lactose for rich coffee and cream flavors. My advice – take March 17 off of work, then crack a few Irish Coffee Stout’s in lieu of your morning cup of joe to get things started on the right foot. Availability: Cans, draft.

Fenian Raid Dry Irish Stout, 42 North Brewing

25 Pine St., East Aurora (805-7500)