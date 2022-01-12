8 Bills-themed beers for wild-card weekend

On the heels of a second straight AFC East crown for the Buffalo Bills, chances are high you need to restock your beer fridge for this weekend as the Bills take on the Patriots on Jan. 15. And you’re going to need a lot of beer on hand as you watch the Bills finally expel the ghosts of New England once and for all.

Luckily for all of us, there is not a shortage of Bills-themed brews to fill our glass come kickoff.

There are the staples of course: Let’s Go Pils (from Community Beer Works), A Little Bit Lager Now (Hamburg Brewing), Pills Mafia (Thin Man), Make Me Wanna Stout (Big Ditch Brewing) and Circle the Wagons (Resurgence Brewing). But this list digs a little deeper to find beers to fuel numerous table dives, multiple renditions of the “Shout!” song and screams of “Let’s Go Buffalo” at the top of your lungs.

So, as you settle in for wild-card weekend, consider reaching for these Bills Mafia-approved brews as Josh Allen slings another touchdown to Stefon Diggs.