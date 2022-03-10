8 beers to help take your St. Patrick’s celebration to the next level

It's already been an incredible year for beer. Sure that’s cute and it rhymes, but it’s more than beer – it has been great for all locally produced craft beverages – beer, mead, cider, seltzer, cocktails and more.

These noteworthy adult libations have been showcased at events from Barrel Jam at 42 North Brewing and Brewer’s Invitational at New York Beer Project to CollaBEERation 2.0 and Thee Barleywine Classic at Community Beer Works.

If you missed those events, St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, yet another opportunity to enjoy a local craft brew. Responsibly, of course. Whether you’re celebrating quietly at home, going to a parade, a brewery or a bar, there are seemingly endless options to choose from when it comes time to do beer shopping. And if you know me or have read any of my articles in this space, you know I’m going to recommend something local. Hence this list.

Like I said last year, while there are plenty of options to pick from here, don’t forget the Guinness. If only a pint. Slainte!

Old Neighborhood Irish Red Ale, Resurgence Brewing Company

55 Chicago St. (768-6018)