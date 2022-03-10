8 beers to help take your St. Patrick’s celebration to the next level

It's already been an incredible year for beer. Sure that’s cute and it rhymes, but it’s more than beer – it has been great for all locally produced craft beverages – beer, mead, cider, seltzer, cocktails and more.
These noteworthy adult libations have been showcased at events from Barrel Jam at 42 North Brewing and Brewer’s Invitational at New York Beer Project to CollaBEERation 2.0 and Thee Barleywine Classic at Community Beer Works.
If you missed those events, St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner, yet another opportunity to enjoy a local craft brew. Responsibly, of course. Whether you’re celebrating quietly at home, going to a parade, a brewery or a bar, there are seemingly endless options to choose from when it comes time to do beer shopping. And if you know me or have read any of my articles in this space, you know I’m going to recommend something local. Hence this list.
Like I said last year, while there are plenty of options to pick from here, don’t forget the Guinness. If only a pint. Slainte!
Old Neighborhood Irish Red Ale, Resurgence Brewing Company
55 Chicago St. (768-6018)
This is my favorite Irish Red Ale right now. Resurgence’s Old Neighborhood Irish Red Ale is slightly sweet with malty notes of caramel and hops. It’s smooth and easy drinking. I’m also a fan of the 12-ounce can. Resurgence also currently has a green pilsner, Luck of the Irish Lager, on tap at the brewery, so don’t sleep on that. Available: Cans, draft.
SoBo Irish Red Ale, 42 North Brewing Company
25 Pine St., East Aurora (805-7500)
42 North’s red ale is traditional with flavors of toffee, malt, caramel and a nice bitterness. Those are all good things in an Irish Red Ale in case you were wondering, and another selling point is its 4.75% ABV, which should make the decision on whether to have another pretty easy. 42 North also recently brought back its Fenian’s Raid Dry Irish Stout, which is another solid option for your St. Patty’s Day drinking needs. Available: Cans, draft.
Local Irish Stout, Thin Man Brewery
492 Elmwood Ave. (923-4100), 4401 Transit Road, Clarence (633-9630), 166 Chandler St. (393-4353)
Local Irish Stout is a collaboration with Syracuse institution Kitty Hoynes Irish Pub that’s brewed with coffee and lactose lending notes of dark roast and vanilla and is inspired by a traditional Irish coffee cocktail. There are big notes of roasted coffee to go along with rich, sweet cocoa. Grab some for St. Patrick’s Day and remember, it’s always stout season. Available: Cans, draft.
Erin Go Buffalo IPA, Community Beer Works
520 Seventh St. (759-4677)
Speaking of collaborations, this 6.2% IPA is brewed in conjunction with 26 Shirts and features notes of bright citrus, dank pine and juicy peach with a mild bitterness and a well-rounded malt profile. But while that’s certainly all well and good, the best part of Erin Go Buffalo is that a portion of proceeds from beer sales goes directly to FeedMore WNY. Available: Cans, draft.
Aviator Red, Flying Bison Brewing
840 Seneca St. (873-1557)
This is an obvious choice. But what better way to celebrate the OG of drinking holidays than with one of the OG’s of the Western New York beer scene in Flying Bison’s Aviator Red. This is a beer that deserves a spot on Buffalo Beer’s Mount Rushmore, as well as in your fridge come March 17. Available: Cans, draft.
Irish Red, Hamburg Brewing Company
6553 Boston State Road, Hamburg (649-3249)
While we’re on the topic of obvious choices, this is my annual opportunity to remind you that one of the most consistent beers that Hamburg offers is one truly fitting of the season. Available: Bottles, draft.