Black-owned restaurants are in the spotlight during Black Restaurant Week, which continues through June 18.

Hosted by the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals through June 18, Black Restaurant Week showcases nearly 50 Buffalo-area businesses including restaurants, food trucks and bakeries. Most offer exclusive specials and menus for the occasion. While the full list of participating businesses can be found on the Black Restaurant Week website, here are a few to check out over the next several days.

Brothers Restaurant & Bar, 475 Ellicott St.

Originally a takeout-only business, Brothers is a family-owned restaurant started by two brothers who have been in the restaurant business for more than two decades. Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner and open every day except Sunday, Brothers aims to provide the comfort of a home-cooked meal. Featured Black Restaurant Week specials include a black eye pea bisque with smoked turkey, salmon and spinach grilled cheese and steak and shrimp pineapple bowls.

Crazy Cake Bakery, 2525 William St.

Shetice Jackson enjoyed baking for friends and family as a hobby before realizing she wanted a bakery of her own. In 2014, she opened Crazy Cake Bakery, a full-service bakery that features more than 20 kinds of cupcakes with flavors like strawberry crunch and banana pudding, plus all-occasion cakes and cookies. Pre-orders are open for Black Restaurant Week, with nearly 50% off for a dozen cupcake assortments.

Doctor Bird, 3104 Main St.

Doctor Bird is a Caribbean “Rasta-rant” that is such a Buffalo staple it was immortalized in a Griselda song of the same name. Featuring a list of rotating specials, rotis and Jamaican patties, one major highlight of Doctor Bird’s is its vegetarian options, including jerk tofu and brown stew soya chunks.

PhatCatz of WNY, 965 Kensington Ave.

PhatCatz is a restaurant of comfort foods, focusing on Southern cuisine and fish fry. According to owner and head chef Kim Jones, the name of the restaurant reflects its portion sizes, which are sizable. For Black Restaurant Week, PhatCatz has $20.23 food specials, including a fried chicken and BBQ rib combo, garlic parm Southern fried chicken entrée and chicken and waffles.

Rise and Grind, 890 Kensington Ave.

This community café provides locally owned tea and coffee, as well as a full breakfast and lunch menu. In addition to having comfy, café seating, Rise and Grind has a “huddle room” available for rental and is planning to host a youth chess club and tutoring in the future.

Sweet to the Belly, 1228 Walden Ave.

Opened this past March, Sweet to the Belly is a Jamaican-owned gelato, cake and pastry shop highlighting tropical flavors including Jamaican rum ice cream. On Fridays and Saturdays, the sweets shop offers authentic Jamaican food, with a changing menu posted on the store’s Facebook page.

Sunshine Vegan Eats, 893 Jefferson Ave.

Sunshine Eats is one of the few exclusively plant-based restaurants in the Buffalo area, offering a variety of options that vegans are rarely afforded. The menu appeals to plant-based and nonvegan eaters alike, featuring an impossible steak hoagie, all-natural juices and Cajun cheesy shrimp and grits. Sunshine has a special Black Restaurant Week menu, in addition to regular fare, including not so-oxtails, vegan ribs and Buffalo chicken wing dip.