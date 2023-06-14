Picture yourself strolling through rows of vibrant tents, each housing a remarkable selection of handcrafted beers from renowned breweries. Sip and savor a diverse range of styles, from crisp lagers to hoppy IPAs and rich stouts. Immerse yourself in a world of flavors, discovering new favorites and rediscovering old classics. You can do all of those things and more at a beer festival, something Western New York is brimming with, especially over the summer. Here's a look at a few.

From light and refreshing lagers to bold and complex stouts, these seven beer festivals offer something for every taste. So, immerse yourself in a world of tantalizing flavors, unique brews and unforgettable moments at any one. I suggest attending more than one and trust me, I’m an expert.

Rhythm & Brews

6 p.m. June 16 at Kleinhans Music Hall (3 Symphony Circle)

Rhythm & Brews will feature beer from 12 local breweries, including Pressure Drop, Flying Bison and Resurgence Brewing, food from Oliver's, Marcato by SEAR, Britesmith and Creekview Restaurant and live music by My Cousin Tone’ and the John Bacon Quintet. Proceeds will benefit programming and building upkeep at Kleinhans. General admission tickets are $45. A VIP ticket is $75 and includes early admission, first tastings and reserved seating. Everyone will receive a commemorative tasting glass. Call 716-885-5000 or visit kleinhansbuffalo.org.

Summer Solstice

Noon on June 17 at Thin Man Brewery (492 Elmwood Ave.)

Thin Man’s summer street festival and anniversary celebration, Summer Solstice, returns to Elmwood Avenue. General admission tickets ($25) include access to festival and first floor of taproom, commemorative glass and first beer. VIP tickets ($75) include festival access, first and second floors of taproom, commemorative glass, first beer, food ticket and three additional beer tickets. Executive VIP tickets ($150) include festival access, first and second floors of taproom, private second-floor patio, commemorative glass, open bar (noon to 8 p.m.) and food package.

New York State Craft Brewers Festival: Buffalo

2 p.m. June 24 at Canalside (44 Prime St.)

Produced by the New York State Brewers Association and the Western New York Brewers Guild, this event will feature more than 50 breweries from across the state including Community Beer Works, Wayland Brewing, Other Half, Mortalis and Fifth Frame. Meet the people who make the beer you love while enjoying live music, food trucks, artisan vendors and ax throwing.

Bricks & Brews

6 p.m. July 7 at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Martin House (143 Jewett Parkway)

Enjoy craft brews, food trucks and live music on the grounds of the Martin House estate. Sample beer from 25 local breweries and cideries, hear live music from PA Line and enjoy food from Coyote Café and KT Caribbean Cuisine food trucks. Proceeds will support tours and programs at the Martin House. Purchase tickets ($70 for nonmembers/$60 for members) at martinhouse.org.

Weirdly Wonderful Beer Festival

Noon July 22 at Front Park (952 Busti Ave.)

Thin Man Brewery's inaugural Weirdly Wonderful Beer Festival will feature more than 60 breweries from all over the globe including Brouwerij 3 Fonteinen, Aslin, 450 North, Bellwoods, Carton, Seven Island Brewery, Sloop Brewing, Allagash, 3 Sons Brewing and Dancing Gnome. There will be food vendors, live music and retail vendors.

Froth Fest

Noon Aug. 12 at Island Park (5565 Main St., Williamsville)

Froth Brewing’s inaugural beer festival will feature more than 25 local breweries, food and music from the Strictly Hip. The beer-tasting portion of Froth Fest is ticketed. General admission tickets are $60. VIP tickets are $100 and include early access, exclusive Liquid Lollipop release and custom glassware. Music, food and Froth beer trailers will be open to the public for free.

Ballpark Brewbash

Sept. 16 at Sahlen Field (1 James D. Griffin Plaza)

More than 50 local and regional, plus well-known national breweries, will be serving on the field and inside on the concourse. The goal of the festival is to showcase the finest beers in a fun and inviting atmosphere. General admission tickets are $35 and VIP tickets are $75. All eventgoers receive a commemorative tasting glass.