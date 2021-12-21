6 last-minute ideas for the craft beer fan on your list

Beer drinkers aren’t hard to shop for. If all else fails and you run out of time or ideas, buy a simple four-pack or six-pack or a brewery gift card will suffice. But if you really want to dazzle that craft beer fan on your Christmas list, then look no further than these suggestions.

Community Beer Works Beer Box

Unlike the Jelly of the Month Club, CBW’s Community Beer Box is a gift that keeps on giving the whole year that you actually want. Each box comes with an exclusive beer, limited edition beer pennants made by Oxford Pennant, a special item showcasing great stuff from Western New York and a mystery beer. You can sign up for a three-month (save 10%), six-month (save 15%) or 12-month (save 25%) subscription. Each Community Beer Box will go out for delivery on the first Wednesday of every month. Order yours at shop.communitybeerworks.com.