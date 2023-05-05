There's a million ways to demonstrate how much you appreciate the person who brought you into the world.

Not making her cook, for once, is a start. It's caught on as a simple way to put your love where her mouth is, making reservations mandatory for most restaurants if you're taking her out for Mother's Day.

That's May 14. If you had the impulse to look it up: I'm talking to you. Weigh the cost of an ounce of foresight against a pound of regret. Unless mom really digs Mighty Taco, now's the time to make your move.

Here's some less obvious ideas:

1633 Hertel Ave.

If the mention of fried catfish makes her smile, Je Ne Sais Quoi is the move. The classy doyenne of Buffalo soul food offers two seatings, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and 2 to 4 p.m. $45 per person, or prepay for takeout. Call 716-444-7914 for reservations.

. . .

340 Union St., Hamburg.

Classic buffet stars like baked ham, french toast casserole, and fresh fruit salad are joined with meaty extras like housemade corned beef hash and smoked chicken. And a glass of champagne for mom, of course. It’s $34.99 adults, $15.99 ages 4 to 12, 3 and under free. There’s 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. seatings, with a $50 nonrefundable deposit. Reservations required, at 716-202-4018.

. . .

55 Chicago St.

The dine-in options are almost sold out, but here’s an option for folks whose mothers would rather stay in. Pick up Mother’s Day brunch and dinner, ordering by 5 p.m. Sunday, a week before the big day. Show up with vegetable frittata, cranberry-pecan cinnamon rolls and fresh fruit. Then for supper, rosemary-lemon roasted chicken, mashed potatoes with sour cream and chives, roasted asparagus and sponge candy stout brownies for dessert. Plus a six-pack of Resurgence brew. Order the $99 package by emailing Mandy@ResurgenceBrewing.com.

. . .

3545 Sheridan Drive, Amherst.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., you can introduce mom to the Georgian baked cheese satchel called khachapuri, typically eaten by tearing off a hunk of bread and swiping it through the egg on top. There’s also stuffed challah french toast and shakshuka, the spicy simmer of tomato and eggs, with Moroccan lamb sausage as an option. Call 716-436-7000 for reservations.

. . .

25 Pine St., East Aurora.

Starting at 11 a.m., barbecue fan moms can choose smoked meat arts a la carte, courtesy of a partnership with veteran Buffalo barbecue joint Fat Bob’s. Vegetable quiche joins the Mother’s Day lineup, and it being a Sunday, that means smoked wings, too. Alchemy Wine + Beer gets into the act with a bubbly bar and complimentary glass of prosecco for mom. Phone: 716-805-7500.