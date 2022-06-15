5 Buffalo bars to get craft mocktails

As bars seek to offer beverage choices that appeal to more people, non-alcoholic drink options are becoming increasingly popular. Here are five Buffalo restaurants that have curated zero-proof options that are as flavorful as any craft cocktail.

Casa Azul, 191 Allen St.

Known for its margaritas, Casa Azul’s freshly prepared zero-proof options are not to be dismissed. This summer’s menu features tropical flavors inspired by Mexican agua frescas, refreshing drinks made with blended fruit, water and sugar. The Hibiscus Orange steeps the flower over the stove, and is sweetened with orange and agave syrup. Other flavor profiles include avocado honey, mango and watermelon basil. From there, the agua frescas can be combined into other mocktail combinations. “That’s up to the bartenders to shake it up into something different,” said head chef and owner Zina Lapi.

Flint Kitchen & Bar, 40 Fountain Plaza

Flint’s recent directive has been the launch of a non-alcoholic cocktail menu. With different starring flavors to choose from, highlights include Sweet, which combines a Thai-basil syrup with coconut milk, lime and soda, and Bitter, which mixes cold brew with grapefruit and cardamom-maple syrup. Zero-proof spritzers liven up palettes using seedlip bitters, like the Garden Spritz which also adds cucumber-sesame syrup, green tea, lemon and tonic. “We thought it was a great opportunity to offer fun drinks that people can feel comfortable even drinking during the day,” co-owner Andrew Trautman said.

Breezy Burrito Bar, 1000 Elmwood Ave.

Equally creative in naming and design, Breezy serves three mocktails for triple the fun, each its own spin on their classic alcoholic counterpart. The Piñada beckons patio weather with pineapple, agave, lime and bitey ginger beer. The Berry Nojito uses mint, berries and lime as their copycat Cuban highball, and the Mockarita rounds out the menu with Ritual Zero Proof tequila, lime, agave and salt. Owner Briana Hunter said their goal is to create "an inclusive space for our guests to experience the social aspect of dining out, while being able to responsibly enjoy a delicious and well-balanced zero proof drink.”

Jack Rabbit, 1010 Elmwood Ave.

This Elmwood hotspot serves modernized Buffalo classics and live music every weekend. Its drink menu changes seasonally and currently features two specialty mixed non-alcoholic drinks. The Strawberry and the Pines uses a house-made strawberry basil simple syrup mixed with club soda, limes and pineapple. The Cucumber Spritz is a cool, refreshing sip that combines mint, cucumber, lime and simple syrup. Because it’s Buffalo, the restaurant also serves NA Labatt. “Part of our brand is inclusivity,” said co-owner Simon Wilson. “We all have a lot of sober friends that we want to accommodate for.”

Mister Sizzle’s, 346 Connecticut St.

This smash burger joint has a heavy-hitting mocktail menu, serving several mixed drinks plus a slew of non-alcoholic shots and beers. The menu takes inspiration from classic drinks that co-owner Casey Casas loved to make during her 15 years as a bartender. The Fa Fa Fa Fa Fashion recalls its “old” roots, and replaces them with a house tea blend, orange stock and NA bitters. A-very Good Drink is a spin on a Paloma, infusing grapefruit with lime, orange cordial, sugar and salt. “Whether you drink or don’t drink, everybody should have just as much fun when they’re sitting around a bar,” Casas said.

