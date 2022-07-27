11 new foods you'll want to try at the 2022 Erie County Fair

At the Erie County Fair, some of the craziest thrill rides are for your palate.

Recognizing the go-for-it nature of midway food, the fair offers innovative opportunities to take your stomach some place it’s never been before, from Aug. 10-21.

Fairgoers can vote on their favorite new dish if they download the fair app. Voting runs from Aug. 10-17, with the winner announced Aug. 18.

Here's a look at some of the new dishes for 2022.

Mineo and Sapio’s chorizo corn dog is made with corn kernels studded in golden-brown batter and a Buffalo-made Mexican-spiced sausage at its core. It was inspired by the wacky Korean hot dogs popular in Korea and on social media. In 2015, Mineo and Sapio won best new dish honors for its chorizo ciabatta sandwich, which is still on the menu.

The Korean-inspired chili-sauce-slathered corn-on-the-cob from The Crafted Cob, authors of last year’s smash hit red-white-and-blue “Bomb cob.” Its combination of local produce glory and far-off flavors could make it the fair’s new Seoul food favorite.

Dirty Bird Chicken N' Waffles, a 2021 fair new dish champ for its chicken and waffle on a stick, brings vegetables to the midway with fried breaded cauliflower, slaw, shredded cheddar and spicy mayonnaise boom-boom sauce on a flour tortilla. Ask to hold the boom-boom and it’s a vegan fair treat.

New for dessert at Dirty Bird: a Cinnamon Toast Crunch waffle, a Belgian waffle topped with crushed Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, drizzled with caramel and vanilla syrup and topped with whipped cream.

Not all sundaes are sweet, though. Case in point is the Smoky Mountain Sundae, new at Butcher Block. If you could use a cup of comfort food, this year you can get one full of cornbread, baked beans, pulled pork and coleslaw.

Eastern Pearl has added another plant-based option, serving battered, deep-fried veggie tempura with ponzu sauce, Japanese citrus soy.

Don’t worry, carnivores, there’s plenty of animal-involved specials lined up.

Babcia’s Pierogi follows up its 2017 crab-stuffed mushroom pierogi best new dish honors with a down-home hangover-busting treat. Think jalapeno poppers stuffed with fried bologna and bacon, tarted up with raspberry chipotle sauce and lime aioli.

Fair food circuit veteran Chester’s Gators & Taters offers perhaps the most heart-stopping bid of the season: Loaded Fried Pickle Nachos, to wit: tortilla chips, fried pickles, jalapenos, cheese, chili, bacon and ranch dressing.

Venus, the Egyptian street food specialist, has taken the Buffalo chicken dip and made it theirs, layering shredded grilled chicken breast, homemade garlic and hot sauces, and serving the results warm, with pita bread wedges.

A Greek summertime favorite comes to fair in as the Belly Melon Salad at Slider City Sandwich Department. It starts out as a salad, then gets slices of braised glazed pork belly and fresh cubed watermelon with a light feta cheese dressing.

If you’re looking for a sweet finish to the night, intriguing dessert offerings include the Southern Comfort Sundae at Polar Bear Homemade Ice Cream: sweet potato ice cream, torched marshmallows, waffles, syrup, candied bacon, sliced fresh strawberries, and a hint of cayenne pepper.