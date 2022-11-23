Raise a toast to the holidays with these six Advent calendar beer boxes

Remember Christmas Advent calendars?

The holiday tradition begins Dec. 1, the start of the Advent season, and runs through Christmas Eve. Each day, you open a small door on the calendar to reveal a surprise like a toy or piece of chocolate. Now think of that experience, but instead you’re cracking open a different can of craft beer daily. I don’t know about you, but that sounds like a great way to celebrate the holidays.

Each Advent-style beer case includes a variety of beer styles, including lagers, ambers, stouts, IPAs and sours. Cans are individually numbered and are meant to be enjoyed on each of the 24 days leading up to Christmas. The beer is a mystery so you don't know what beer you are going to get on any given day. It could be a hoppy hazy IPA, a rich and robust porter, a boozy imperial stout or a fruited sour. It could be anything, which is half the fun. The other half, of course, is drinking great craft beer.

This is a great way to support small business, try 24 different craft beers and enjoy the holidays. Here are seven Advent-style beer boxes to help you properly ring in the holiday season.

191 Main St., East Aurora. With its Advent-style beer box, ABW promises no cheap filler beers (their words, not mine). Boxes are available at aurorabrewworks.com. You can select in-store pickup or local delivery, for an additional fee. Cost: $109.

15 N. Main St., Angola. You will receive 24 16-ounce cans in a variety of the favorite "BeTteR" craft brews from the BTR Brews staff. You can pick up your beer box directly at BTR Brews or have it shipped throughout New York State. Cost: $99.

Multiple locations throughout Western New York. Fattey Beer Co.’s box features an assortment of flavors of different beer styles from world-class brewers including Beer Tree, Strange Bird, K2, Noble Sheppard, Other Half, Brindle Haus, Grimm and Montucky. Fattey also is offering an exclusive beer in its Advent-style beer box – an Advent Calendar Stout with cacao nibs, toasted coconut, marshmallow and vanilla beans from Noble Shephard Craft Brewery. You can order online at fatteybeer.com. It can be shipped anywhere in New York State and Ohio and you can also pick up your pack in store. Cost: $119.99.

2182 Seneca St. Spend the 24 days leading up to Christmas unwrapping a little bit of joy every day. Each can in the Bottle Rocket 24 Days of Beer-mas Advent Calendar is hand-selected and individually wrapped with care by your friends at the Rocket. You can order yours online and pick it up at the bottle shop. Cost: $110.

799 Seneca St. Suite B. A new holiday tradition from Magic Bear starts this December with the debut of its Advent Calendar box, which is great for exploring different breweries and styles, sharing, gifting and excellent for ringing in holiday cheer. You can purchase yours at magicbearbeer.com. Cost: $119.

Multiple locations throughout Western New York. Experience the joy of unveiling a different beer each day with this Advent-style box, featuring a variety of styles including stouts, IPAs, lagers, sours and brown ales. You will receive 24 different bottles (or cans) in at least 13 different beer styles. These are available to buy in stores at all 18 locations. Cost: $109.99.