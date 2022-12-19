Raise a glass of holiday cheer with these 7 locally brewed options

Christmas is a magical time of joy, love, happiness and hope. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, one where anything, including miracles, can happen. It's also a lot of work – shopping, gift wrapping, decorating and parties. By the time you’re done cleaning up all the wrapping paper and remembering if you watered the tree today, you need a beer. You earned it, plain and simple. And just like most holidays, there’s a local beer brewed just for the occasion. Cookie-flavored beers, winter IPAs, fruited sours and even a barleywine make this list, which should lead to your holidays being very merry and bright.

Sleigh This DDH Winter IPA, Hamburg Brewing

6553 Boston State Road, Hamburg

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – every beer list needs an IPA. Enter Hamburg’s latest winter IPA, Sleigh This. This double dry-hopped IPA features Mosaic and Vic Secret hops, just as any IPA you would find in Santa’s sack should. And at 7.5%, this beer will be sure to make your holidays merry and bright. Availability: Cans, draft.

Christmas Cookie Blonde Stout, Steelbound Brewery

6600 US-219, Ellicottville and 243 W. Main St., Springville

This seasonal stout is a different take on the style and just screams Christmas. Vanilla, allspice, cinnamon and star anise dominate the palate, making for a pleasing and enjoyable holiday beverage. I mean, who doesn’t love a Christmas cookie? Availability: Cans, draft.

Frosted Sugar Cookie Imperial Ale, Southern Tier Brewing

2072 Stoneman Circle, Lakewood and 7 Scott St.

Speaking of Christmas cookies, Southern Tier Brewing has one of its own that is tailor-made for your holiday gathering – Frosted Sugar Cookie Imperial Ale. It's quite flavorful – vanilla frosting and sugar up froth, followed by notes of cookie dough on the finish. It clocks in at 8.6%, so make sure to pace yourself. Availability: Cans, draft.

Sour Claus, Resurgence Brewing Company

55 Chicago St.

Sour Claus is a raspberry and cranberry sour that is sure to bring joy to the masses. Look for fresh, tart berry notes balanced by the addition of lactose. Come Christmas morning, you’ll be happy that Sour Claus came down the chimney. Also, check out the Holiday Ale while you’re at it. Availability: Cans, draft.

5893 Main St., Williamsville

Do you know what beer style is perfect for this time of year? Barleywine. Well, that’s not entirely true, because a good barleywine is perfect for any time of year. Maenad’s Kiss is one of the best beers to come from One-Eyed Cat Brewing. It's a smoked English-style barleywine that clocks in at a healthy 12%, aged five months in a Kentucky bourbon barrel. Looks for notes of oak, smoke, booze and an underlying sweet. Merry Christmas. Availability: Bottles.

Liquid Lollipop: Santa’s Sandwich, Froth Brewing

700 Military Road

How does a strawberry, banana, peanut butter and fluff sandwich sound for Christmas? I don’t know about you, but it sounds delicious and is making me hungry as I type this. Froth agrees and dumped all of those flavor and ingredients into a thick boi smoothie sour. Buy a four-pack, drink three and make sure to leave one out for Santa. Availability: Cans, draft.

Big Bet Hazy DIPA, Thin Man Brewery

492 Elmwood Ave., 166 Chandler St.

Big Bet Hazy DIPA is a collaboration between Thin Man and Massachusetts’ Lord Hobo, but it’s more than that. First off, it’s a killer beer – smooth as silk and as soft as a pillow with big, creamy notes of tropical and stone fruit. Second, the beer was born out of a wager between the breweries. And, after the Bills thoroughly trounced the Patriots in the playoffs, Lord Hobo was forced to hang a Josh Allen jersey in its New England taproom. Availability: Cans, draft.