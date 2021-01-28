Queen City Traveling Market furthers opportunities for Buffalo-area vendors

Buffalo-area small businesses crave new opportunities to stay financially afloat, and not all of them are feasible – such as meeting e-commerce demands or attracting new customers to their brick-and-mortars in the winter months of a pandemic.
To create a community-based venture for small businesses, Tara Sasiadek of Snowy Owl Kombucha, Joshua Bowen of FreshFix and Rick Fickhesen of Buffalo Artisan Food Traders have joined forces to create the Queen City Traveling Market, a monthly mobile market – featuring quality, local and eclectic goods – that kicks off from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Niagara Frontier Food Terminal, at 1500 Clinton St.
"It's a chance [for businesses] to connect to new communities," Sasiadek said. "I'm proud of us, as small businesses, for still being functional."
The debut location for the market has immense potential in its own right. Since 1931, the terminal was a hub for producers and distributors of fresh fruit, vegetables and meat, before gradually losing major tenants - most recently, Willowbrook Farms in 2017.
After new administration at the NFFT reconsidered the concept for the massive warehouse space sporting several individual docks, it's gained momentum through studios rented by prominent local artists such as Kyle Butler, Chuck Tingley, Rich Tomasello and Christina Laing, while continuing its history of producers with Chateau Buffalo Ciderhouse & Winery, FreshFix, Snowy Owl and others.
Saturday will serve as a chance to explore the terminal's potential and support a group of local vendors; 10 of the 36 operate regularly out of the NFFT, and the organizers expect to use some kind of a vendor rotation, as a waiting list is already growing.
"[The purpose] is so that people can know the quality that's available to them [locally] vs. big box stores," she said. "Bakeries, kombucha, coffee shops – it'll be mix of all those things."
Support Local Journalism
Sasiadek said her team has already lined up a second market location, at the Barrel Factory (65 Vandalia St.) on Feb. 27, but seeks another indoor destination for the March event.
To meet Covid-19 precautions at the heated indoor market, the organizers have laid out booths with at least 6 feet of space on all sides, stations for hand sanitizing, a mask-wearing requirement and no food or drink consumption indoors. Sasiadek compared the market experience inside the large warehouse – see map for location – to a grocery store.
"People can move through, check out everything, then move on out," Sasiadek said. She noted there will be a canopy outside if people want to hang out, with live chalk art enticing onlookers and Chandler Street startup Moneybags Dumplings frying dumplings – in sesame chicken, Buffalo chicken and cheese, soy shroom, chipotle shroom and teriyaki beef flavors, said owner Jali Carroll – on-site. Organizers will collect canned goods and hygiene products for the Food Shuttle of WNY, which distributes donated goods to soup kitchens and food banks in Buffalo.
When pandemic restrictions are reduced, Sasiadek envisions the traveling market having a greater emphasis on art and artistic performances, plus a wider breadth of food prepared on-site.
"I want it to be public access for Buffalo culture," she said. "Music, art and delicious food all mixed up together. Maybe there will be outdoor murals, dancers, llamas – joyful and surprising things, too."
INFO