Queen City Traveling Market furthers opportunities for Buffalo-area vendors

After new administration at the NFFT reconsidered the concept for the massive warehouse space sporting several individual docks, it's gained momentum through studios rented by prominent local artists such as Kyle Butler, Chuck Tingley, Rich Tomasello and Christina Laing, while continuing its history of producers with Chateau Buffalo Ciderhouse & Winery, FreshFix, Snowy Owl and others.

Saturday will serve as a chance to explore the terminal's potential and support a group of local vendors; 10 of the 36 operate regularly out of the NFFT, and the organizers expect to use some kind of a vendor rotation, as a waiting list is already growing.

"[The purpose] is so that people can know the quality that's available to them [locally] vs. big box stores," she said. "Bakeries, kombucha, coffee shops – it'll be mix of all those things."

Sasiadek said her team has already lined up a second market location, at the Barrel Factory (65 Vandalia St.) on Feb. 27, but seeks another indoor destination for the March event.