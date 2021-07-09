Pour Taproom is open as Buffalo's first self-serve bar. How does it work?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

• Since Pour's concept centers around sampling a range of beers without committing to an $8 or $9 glass of something risky, considerable information is available pre-pour. Each tap has a video screen displaying the style, beer name, brewery, alcohol by volume and cost per ounce. Customers may also touch the screen for a pop-up to learn more about the beer's flavor and background.

• Once the desired beer is determined, customers select "Beer Me" on the screen, which prompts the buyer to hold the VIP pass QR code in front of a camera. Scanning this QR code connects the beer pour to the credit card and tracks how much beer is poured. Each tap will close after 12 ounces are poured of beers under 10% ABV, or 10 ounces of beers with an ABV exceeding 10.

• If there's any concern over proper pouring technique, a taproom host will be nearby to help. Customers pour their beer – and can even take a quick swig to see if they like it – with the opportunity to add more. The average pour is 5 or 6 ounces, Prime said.

• The general range per ounce is 38 cents to 50 cents. Extrapolated to a pint, that's between $6 and $8 per full beer. Genesee's Ruby Red Kolsch, one of summer's in-demand beers, is the cheapest per ounce on the menu.