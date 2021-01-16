Poppa Pete's is a Lebanese launching pad in Kenmore

Growing up with family in Riverside and Kenmore, Pete Deeb remembers making grape leaves – a traditional Lebanese dish of meat, rice and spices rolled up in a grape leaf – at most parties with extended family. Deeb's grandfather came to America from Lebanon, bringing recipes handed down through generations, so these gatherings were a chance to cherish family history.
"To this day, that's what we do with family: we get together and have a grape leaf party," Deeb said.
On Jan. 13, Deeb held the grand opening for his first brick-and-mortar restaurant, Poppa Pete's, at 265 Kenmore Ave., where he's offering Lebanese and vegan-friendly cuisine through curbside pickup only with help from his cousin, Nick Deeb.
Online orders are accepted from DoorDash and his Square site, as well as phone orders. There's no seating, and customers are asked to call or text when they arrive to pick up their orders, or can knock on the door. Pete Deeb hopes to install a small window through the door, similar to Dairy Queen, where he can communicate with customers and hand off food in the future.
Deeb's decision to open his first restaurant echoed the paths of many others in the business. He'd worked for six years at Rainforest Café in Niagara Falls, leaving for Philadelphia for a year in that span, then took stock of his situation.
"It was never progressing; I was taken advantage of, people take credit for your work, there was a lot of saltiness going on," Deeb said of his previous work experience. "I was discouraged in my life, that I was never going to make it or do anything I really wanted to do."
So Deeb embarked on his own project, asking for help from restaurant and community contacts he'd made through the years. There was Sam Vasiliadis, owner of Greek on the Street and the former Serafim's in Wheatfield, who – through the encouragement of a mutual friend – supplied kitchen space for Deeb to use as a commissary to grow his Poppa Pete's brand, beginning in late August.
Poppa Pete's quickly grew in social media relevance thanks to crisp, colorful photos – the iPhone 11 Pro was a good investment, he said – and an emphasis on networking and customer service.
Because he was financing everything out of pocket and relying on low-budget or even free equipment, the strain on Deeb still nearly became too much as December hit. "I almost gave up, but I kept telling myself – and I had a lot of support – to ask everybody for help, help reposting it, sharing it, order from me."
Thanks to the vigilance of another Kenmore business – Fig Tree Patisserie – Deeb learned in the last week of December of a small, available space on Kenmore Avenue with a storefront on the University Avenue side of the building, facing the seasonal Dairy Queen. Within three days, Deeb was ready to "get on [his] grind."
His debut menu emphasizes customization and variety; customers may choose from five proteins – three of which are vegan – to top rice bowls (or salads, for an extra $3), while the Lebanese Street Box ($13.50) packs in a little of everything: two fresh herb falafel, one black bean falafel, three Deeb Family grape leaves, Lebanese chicken, mujadara (a lentil/rice mixture), hummus, tabouleh, a side salad and pita chips, served with tahini, tzatziki, hot sauce and pita. The Street Box may be made entirely vegan, too, and the vegan loaded wrap ($9.50) has been a smash hit.
Much of his fare is fresh and flavorful, with the tabouleh, herb falafel and black bean falafel among the standouts sampled.
But the grape leaves are a proud niche for Deeb; at roughly 3 inches long, they're available six for $8.50 or a dozen for $14.50, served with hot sauce and tzatziki, and intrigue palates because of their seasoning. Deeb says it's easy for other restaurants to buy them prerolled, either canned or frozen, instead of rolling them in-house, which he says is "super time consuming" and not easy to keep up with.
"They're kind of comparable to sushi," Deeb said, in describing the rolling process. "I almost need someone on grape leaves all day."
Even as he's getting settled into his small kitchen, Deeb knows the risk he's taking in branching out on his own.
"It's been blood, sweat and tears and a complete struggle, but at the end of the day it's based on a dream and support, so it's been all worth it," Deeb said.
INFO
265 Kenmore Ave. (930-2023). Tentative hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Curbside pickup or DoorDash.