Poppa Pete's is a Lebanese launching pad in Kenmore

"It was never progressing; I was taken advantage of, people take credit for your work, there was a lot of saltiness going on," Deeb said of his previous work experience. "I was discouraged in my life, that I was never going to make it or do anything I really wanted to do."

So Deeb embarked on his own project, asking for help from restaurant and community contacts he'd made through the years. There was Sam Vasiliadis, owner of Greek on the Street and the former Serafim's in Wheatfield, who – through the encouragement of a mutual friend – supplied kitchen space for Deeb to use as a commissary to grow his Poppa Pete's brand, beginning in late August.

Poppa Pete's quickly grew in social media relevance thanks to crisp, colorful photos – the iPhone 11 Pro was a good investment, he said – and an emphasis on networking and customer service.

Because he was financing everything out of pocket and relying on low-budget or even free equipment, the strain on Deeb still nearly became too much as December hit. "I almost gave up, but I kept telling myself – and I had a lot of support – to ask everybody for help, help reposting it, sharing it, order from me."