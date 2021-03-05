Pizza Amore's new North Tonawanda location gives wings to next generation

The time to assume greater responsibility has arrived for Devon, DJ and Danielle: the Perri sibling trio will operate and manage the new location of Pizza Amore (1030 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda), when it opens in mid-March, as well as the existing Grand Island spot. Parents Dave and Diana will remain Pizza Amore's official owners, but they've essentially handed the keys to three of their four kids; Dominique charted her own path as a kitchen and bath designer in Kenmore.

"I'm a little nervous about issues with [financial] books and customers and not being able to say 'you can just talk to my parents,' " said Devon, 23, who is seven years younger than DJ, the oldest, who's 30 (but "still acts like a kid," Devon said). "But I'm excited to be more in charge, talking to the employees and doing it in the way I know it works best, especially with the cooking."

"It's a testament to their learning and growing," David Perri said of his kids' promotion. "They're now more than just workers, which they've been for the last 10 years. I'm trying to love my kids so they can do well for themselves, too."