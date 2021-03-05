Pizza Amore's new North Tonawanda location gives wings to next generation

A new generation is rising to take charge of Pizza Amore as the Grand Island pizzeria adds a new North Tonawanda location later this month.
At 13, Devon Perri was there when her parents, Dave and Diana Perri, started Pizza Amore Wood Fire, a quick-service pizza trailer key to the rise of Buffalo-area food trucks in 2011. She was there, two years later, when the family opened Pizza Amore's first brick-and-mortar, in Grand Island attached to a Sunoco gas station. She was there for several Augusts at the Erie County Fair, where Pizza Amore grew a Southtowns following, and many concerts at Artpark, where the pizza trailer provided preconcert fuel.
But Devon and her older siblings DJ and Danielle worked in the shadow of their parents, learning the trade but gradually reaching a ceiling where they were no longer challenged. Devon tried her hand in sports marketing for the Buffalo Sabres, but felt her goals veer toward the family business when Covid-19 hit and she saw her friends losing their jobs – while she had a stable role at the pizzeria. DJ's interests were in music, and Danielle tried a handful of different jobs, but their steady income came from Pizza Amore.
The time to assume greater responsibility has arrived for Devon, DJ and Danielle: the Perri sibling trio will operate and manage the new location of Pizza Amore (1030 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda), when it opens in mid-March, as well as the existing Grand Island spot. Parents Dave and Diana will remain Pizza Amore's official owners, but they've essentially handed the keys to three of their four kids; Dominique charted her own path as a kitchen and bath designer in Kenmore.
"I'm a little nervous about issues with [financial] books and customers and not being able to say 'you can just talk to my parents,' " said Devon, 23, who is seven years younger than DJ, the oldest, who's 30 (but "still acts like a kid," Devon said). "But I'm excited to be more in charge, talking to the employees and doing it in the way I know it works best, especially with the cooking."
"It's a testament to their learning and growing," David Perri said of his kids' promotion. "They're now more than just workers, which they've been for the last 10 years. I'm trying to love my kids so they can do well for themselves, too."
Over the decade of working together, Devon, DJ and Danielle have discovered where they thrive: DJ prefers food preparation and cooking; Devon helps prep, trains employees and manages the inventory; and Danielle assists with inventory and interviews, hires and trains employees.
Their North Tonawanda location replaces a former Little Caesar's, which closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Pizza Amore North Tonawanda will duplicate the takeout focus and menu from the Grand Island gas station, which touts pizzas "between New York style and Buffalo style," David said.
There are wings, chicken fingers, salads, subs and desserts, too, but the real stars are found in the specialty pies ($10.25 for four-slice personal, $21.75 for eight-slice large). These range from the chicken wing pizza featured on the Cooking Channel's "Carnival Eats" to Galbani Amore, a former winner at the Buffalo Italian Festival. Dee's Hot Honey (pepperoni, basil, ricotta with a spicy honey sauce) and the Big Dill (dill pickles with a ranch dressing base) are two more adventurous options.
[Read more: Andrew Galarneau's 2013 restaurant review of Pizza Amore]
Using brick ovens fired by wood, the pizzas cook in three minutes – but must be tended to constantly to avoid uneven cooking in the 800-degree heat.
To aid the transition, David had two new Forza Forni Pavesi ovens imported from Italy, via New York, to reduce the margin for error in the pies. According to the co-owner, these models retain heat better, provide a flat (not tiered) cooking surface and involve fewer crevices where the pizza dough might burn.
There will be a small dine-in area, but the focus will be on takeout and delivery through DoorDash and Uber Eats.
While his kids assume more control of the Grand Island and North Tonawanda pizzerias, Dave and Diana will turn their attention to franchising; they were approved to sell Pizza Amore franchises in mobile units, quick-service eateries and brick-and-mortar restaurants last Christmas.
Working together can be a roller coaster for the three Perri kids, as their relationships are quite typical.
"We were close when we were younger, then we all hated each other at the exact same time as siblings do," Devon said. "Actually, when we're forced to work together, we get along better.
"Sometimes I'll tell my sister or brother straight up, 'Yeah, you're doing that wrong,' and it will cause a spat – but then we'll be fine."