Peppermint, gingerbread and more winter flavors season beverages at local cafes, coffee shops

We all rely on the warm reprieve and caffeine-filled air of our favorite cafes to get us through the busy holiday season. Savor the flavors of wintertime at these coffee shops, where autumnal favorites transition into seasonal classics. Here are a few highlights.

4475 Transit Road (716-276-0706)

This old-world family bakery pumps out more than just pierogi and placek. Its bevy of holiday beverages puts the North Pole to shame. They include a gingerbread man latte, Christmas cookie latte, warm spices chai tea latte and candy cane lane latte. Other highlights include the spiced crème brûlée latte, which balances notes of vanilla, caramel and cinnamon, and the marshmallow s’mores hot chocolate with its smokey swirls of spiced brown sugar. The perfect afternoon includes sitting in Chrusciki's Clarence cafe and digging into its famous pastries with one of these cups of cheer.

Multiple locations

A sense of home can be felt at any of SPoT Coffee’s many locations. This feeling is amplified in its latest holiday feature, an oat nog latte, which uses plant-based nog made by barista award-winning Elma manufacturers, Elmhurst 1925.

Another favorite is the spiced cookie latte, in which SPoT’s signature espresso is swirled with homemade cookie butter and gingerbread syrups. Other year-round favorites include hot chocolate, chai lattes and its wintertime classic, the peppermint mocha, made with Ghirardelli chocolate sauce, best enjoyed tucked into one of Spot's cozy tabletops.

9475 Clarence Center Road, Clarence Center (716-741-8573)

In the heart of Clarence Center is this boho hidden gem, often hosting Tuesday open mic nights and tarot readings. Even on the coldest of winter days, exceptions can be made for its frozen peppermint hot chocolate, which blends vanilla ice cream with hot cocoa and peppermint syrup, or the sugar cookie cold brew, infused with white chocolate and brown sugar cinnamon syrup. The new snowflake latte pairs espresso with coconut and cupcake syrups, pleasing palates of all ages. Enjoy delightfully themed food options like Rudolph wrap, Mistletoe Melt or Prancer’s Panini.”

Tipico

1084 Elmwood Ave. (716-464-3449)

This trendy Elmwood spot sources the highest quality coffee and meticulously roasts its own beans, providing a distinct and consistent flavor in each of its brews. Tipico has concocted a gingerbread syrup for latte-versions of the holiday cookie, plus an orange spice that can be paired with lattes or mochas for an extra bit of fruity zest. Recently added to its menu, matcha has become a welcomed new flavor profile. Conclude your Elmwood shopping trip with Tipico's new peppermint matcha latte and a breakfast sandwich made from Dopest Dough bagels.

6000 Goodrich Road, Clarence Center (716-406-2709) and 799 Seneca St. (716-768-0313)

A self-described gourmet “toastery” and wellness cafe most known for its creative avocado toasts and healthy on-the-go options, Toasted is keeping you energized for the holidays. New this year is “The Office”-inspired Michael Scott hot chocolate made even sweeter with caramel syrup and a shot of peppermint. Favorites like the white chocolate macadamia nut cookie latte and peppermint white mocha latte also return. Seasonal toasts include the chai-infused ricotta toast plus Cookie Butter, which is topped with a homemade spread, banana slices and crumbled ginger cookies.