Paula's Donuts' first Buffalo location introduces Doughnut Girl, improved customer flow

Hoppel detailed five other key differences to know about the long-awaited Larkinville Paula's Donuts.

• While Paula's has existing locations in West Seneca, Tonawanda and Clarence, the Seneca Street shop is the first where Paula's could control its build-out from start to finish, with the assistance of Larkin Development Group and Schneider Architectural Services. Paula's is a key piece of the multiuse project that includes upstairs apartments and a retail space at 864 Seneca that remains available for lease.

Hoppel was pleased by the customer flow of the design, which dedicates the majority of its interior space to a long, snakelike waiting line – at its other locations, the doughnut shop is no stranger to floods of customers.

For further efficiency, there's a separate entrance for online ordering and pickup, a roughly 40-space parking lot to the east of the building and a small outdoor seating area for more of a café feel.