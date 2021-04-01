Past inspires present at Polish-inspired Pubski Pub in Cheektowaga

Though you won't find pierogi or borscht on the menu, traditional Polish staples are present in intriguing ways. The Krakow Chowder ($3.95/$6.95) features Polish sausage, onions, potatoes, garlic and cabbage in a rich, creamy broth. Golabki soup is a twist on the classic, essentially a deconstructed cabbage roll stuffed with beef in soup form.

The Polish sausage bomber ($11.95) requires two hands for eating, with chunks of sausage surrounded by Swiss cheese and braised red cabbage on a thick bomber roll. The Smoked Polish Sausage Garbage Plate ($13.95) has similar ingredients to the Krakow Chowder, just with the Polish sausage, potatoes, braised red cabbage and onions over radiatore pasta instead of woven into a creamy broth. Pubski Pub's beef stew is served over fried kluski noodles, another Polish touch.

"It's a traditional Polish community around here, a lot of Polish descent in there," Burdzy said. "We want to honor the patrons, the people in the neighborhood ... with a sense of belonging and somewhere to go where they feel comfortable."