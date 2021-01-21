Orchard Park restaurant the Mansard reels after break-in, rebounds with community's help

The feelings of optimism that accompanied Erie County's go-ahead for restaurants to reopen for limited indoor dining were crushed for one Orchard Park fine-dining establishment.
The Mansard, owned by Becky and Mike Morgan at 3365 Abbott Road, was broken into at some point between closing Saturday night and Monday morning, when a plumber – on the scene to replace toilets – called Becky to say that he had entered the back room to find shattered glass at the banquet room entrance.
The plumber alerted the Orchard Park police department, and Becky Morgan – taking care of a new baby – rushed to the restaurant as well. The damage she found was significant.
After breaking the banquet room window, the intruder had rummaged through the basement, leaving cooler and freezer doors open to spoil food and drink, then moving upstairs to the barroom to leave those cooler doors open, too, said Becky Morgan, who pieced together the events.
Breaking into the register to steal the daily till was next, then an errant attempt to smash through the office door ultimately led to the shattering of a stained-glass window that was brought to Orchard Park from Germany by the previous owners, the Molisani family, decades ago.
The robber then cracked open the safe, pocketing the $15,000 in cash the Morgans had stowed away for building a deck, with which they hoped to weather any future indoor/outdoor dining challenges they felt during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"When it first happened, I was numb," Morgan said. "It's so hard to wrap your head around – everything we've gone through and the next steps we had to take. ... It took until I got home Monday night and broke down in tears and realized what happened."
Morgan said she had a tough time estimating the damage, but between $2,500 in spoiled food and drink, the $15,000 in savings, the roughly $1,000 stained-glass window and the daily till, the total was well above $25,000. Orchard Park police said Thursday morning that the investigation was ongoing, and that any social media posts connecting two other nearby break-ins – at a State Farm and Flattery's pub – were mere conjecture.
In true City of Good Neighbors fashion, the larger community rallied around the Mansard. A small group of tight-knit friends and family helped the owners clean up the shattered glass and board up the broken windows. Cash Register Sales Service, a local business on Union Road, rushed over to replace the cash register.
Andrea Rozwood, a friend of the Morgans, started a GoFundMe to help recover some of the funds lost through the robbery; the fundraiser had gone over its goal of $15,000 on Thursday afternoon.
"As the GoFundMe began to grow, it brought a sense of relief to us – we weren't panicked and scared anymore," Morgan reflected. "It's been a rough couple days but thankfully we have so many friends and family that support us that we're lucky."
The treasured stained-glass window will be a greater challenge to replace, but Steve Molisani – the former owner whose family also donated to the GoFundMe – has extra stained glass to keep the historic feel of the Mansard alive.
In the meantime, appointments have been scheduled for a new security system, cameras, alarms and a high-tech safe. "That's what we have to do to give ourselves ease of mind," Morgan said.
As promised before the break-in, the Mansard reopened for limited indoor dining on Wednesday, with 12 tables in the dining room and a 75-inch TV upstairs for watching the Bills game (reservations are required for that, and there's limited space). The restaurant's hours for indoor dining are 4:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
"Mike and I are blown away, so thankful," she said about the community response. "Strangers and customers have even helped out – it shows how great the city actually is."