If you’re a beer drinker, or any level of aficionado of this favorite adult craft beverage, April 7 is a day to circle on your calendar. It’s National Beer Day that commemorates the signing of the Cullen–Harrison Act by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933, marking the end of Prohibition in the United States and allowing the sale of beer in the country.

National Beer Day is a day for beer lovers to come together and celebrate the history and culture of this beloved beverage. It’s also a time to appreciate the people behind the scenes who work hard to bring us our favorite brews. From the brewers who create these unique and delicious beers, to the farmers who grow the hops and barley, the beer industry is full of hardworking and dedicated individuals.

Raise a glass to all those involved in the beer industry, and cheers to National Beer Day.

Super Freak from Thin Man Brewery (492 Elmwood Ave., 166 Chandler St.). Thin Man’s latest addition to its core arsenal is a crushable hazy IPA that leans more toward the sessionable at 5.8%. It’s light bodied and easy drinking with tropical fruit, lemon and melon notes. Availability: Cans, draft.

Peep ‘Dis Marshmallow Stout from Hamburg Brewing Company (6553 Boston State Road, Hamburg). A stout brewed with Peeps – what says National Beer Day, a day created to celebrate the freedom and true creative essence of beer, more than that? Hamburg’s Peep ‘Dis is brewed with tons of your favorite sweet and sugary marshmallow treats and balanced out with roasted malts and chocolate. Availability: Cans, draft.

Vanilla Scoop from Southern Tier Brewing Company (2072 Stoneman Circle, Lakewood and 7 Scott St.). For Vanilla Scoop, Southern Tier partnered with local icons Perry’s Ice Cream to capture the flavor of Perry's Vanilla Ice Cream in a bottle. They did it by using Perry's signature vanilla and milk sugar and crafted an 8.6% imperial ale to deliver a creamy, full-bodied beer. Did they achieve their goal? You’ll have to find out for yourself. Availability: Bottles, draft.

1976 Grodziskie from Buffalo Brewing Company (314 Myrtle Ave.). One of my favorite smoked beers around and one of my favorite local beers this time of year, Buffalo Brewing Company’s 1976 Grodziskie is as simple as it is complex. This year’s version is even punchier, with more smoke notes, while still incredibly smooth, light and easy drinking. If you’ve never tried a smoked beer, start here. Availability: Cans, draft.

Jitter Juice from Brickyard Brewing Company (436 Center St., Lewiston). Brickyard’s Jitter Juice is an espresso martini-inspired stout, and, fun fact about me that not many people know – I love espresso martinis. There, I admitted it. I’m basic. Jitter Juice, conditioned on immense amounts of Orange Cat cold press coffee, comes pretty close to nailing the cocktail’s flavor profile with notes of chocolate, vanilla, coffee and cream, and roast. Availability: Cans, draft

Trouble in Paradise from Pressure Drop Brewing (1672 Elmwood Ave.). For as much as I lobby for more local lagers, I also bang the drum for more West Coast IPAs, especially when it’s a collaboration between two great breweries like Pressure Drop and Brooklyn’s Wild East Brewing. This 8.7% West Coast-style Double IPA is brewed and dry-hopped with Simcoe and Citra hops that drinks smooth with dank aromas and notes of citrus, pine and tropical fruit. Trouble In Paradise will be available in Western New York soon. Availability: Cans, draft.