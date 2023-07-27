Breakfast? At ETS?

Yes.

After 48 years of serving lunch, dinner and late-night munchies to Elmwood Village denizens, Elmwood Taco & Subs is adding breakfast.

Now fresh-squeezed orange juice, breakfast sandwiches and coffee are joining the menu at 937 Elmwood Ave. from 7 to 11 a.m.

"There are limited places to enjoy a quick breakfast in our neighborhood and our customers kept asking for some breakfast options," said owner Jaclyn Kooshoian, daughter of founder Ron Lucchino.

Also newly offered: croissants, mini-churros and more. Customers can pick up breakfast through the only takeout window in the Elmwood Village, dine in or have it delivered, seven days a week.

Check out the menu at theets.com.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 7 a.m. to midnight Friday, Saturday. Phone: 716-886-4953.