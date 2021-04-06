Nostalgia with a housemade twist: Rosie's ice cream shop set to debut in East Aurora

Soft serve, gluten-free and dairy-free ice cream options will be available with housemade oat milk ice cream and sorbets using seasonal fruit. A regular cone with a scoop is $4.50, with each additional scoop an extra $1.

Gourmet ice cream sandwiches excite Tupper. The standard will be built between two housemade chocolate chip cookies with a milk chocolate and dark chocolate ganache spread on both and Rosie's vanilla ice cream stuffed inside. A more flashy option is the Bada Bing Bada Bourbon ice cream sandwich, with the caramel specialty ice cream between two fudge brownies.

"It's like holding two bricks of fudge," Tupper explained, with a laugh.

The Taskers and Tupper have spent much of the last of couple months taste testing their recipes, sometimes beginning as early as 8 a.m. (Tupper says she defends the practice by bringing baby carrots for lunch).

The owners said they had three different properties under contract at different times, but finally settled on a run-down office building adjacent to the Roycroft campus and across Main Street from East Aurora Middle School. The pandemic stalled contract work in rehabbing the former East Aurora Chamber of Commerce, and the Taskers briefly mulled the decision to open last summer, before choosing to hold off until this spring.