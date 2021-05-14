New small-plate restaurant Lago 210 on Lake Erie to capitalize on waterfront seating, sunsets

Lago 210 owner Audrey Zybala knows customers will be drawn to her new restaurant-bar on the Lake Erie shore for the intense sunsets and panoramic views of Buffalo and Canada. But Zybala, who also owns Sweet Pea Bakery in the Village of Hamburg, wants to capitalize on nature's serenity by hooking patrons on uncommon, fresh small plates from a classy waterfront eatery.

"It's upscale, but it's not fine dining," said Zybala, whose restaurant (4038 Hoover Road, Hamburg) opened May 11 and will serve into October before plans for fall and winter are determined. "We want you to want to try everything, to share."

Zybala and chef Matt Russell, with inspiration from local chef and private dinner host Darian Bryan, have crafted a menu that celebrates seasonality, eco-friendly practices and an emphasis on seafood shuttled as quickly as possible from water to table.

Shrimp and crab pop up regularly on the dinner menu, appearing in crab cake sliders ($18), on flatbreads ($10) and in a seafood-centric entrée section, starring the surf-and-turf risotto (crab cake, sliced beef tenderloin, lump crab and shrimp over Parmesan risotto and finished with truffle oil, $32).