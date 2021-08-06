New Orleans-themed the Bayou to take over former Mr. Bill's in Cheektowaga

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We've outgrown our building – we've had to turn customers away on Friday and Saturday nights," said Rottger, who has long recommended reservations for customers and tried to manage two-hour waits on busy nights.

The former Mr. Bill's will essentially double the Bayou's capacity from 66 to 119, with twice the tables and bar stools. Rottger's plan is to remain open for late-lunch, dinner and late-night service, and add Sunday hours during Bills season. Indoor entertainment will expand with Rottger aiming to emphasize his popular Cajun karaoke night, plus live music beyond the acoustic gigs he has hosted on French Road.

Southern fare that's become popular at the Bayou includes the Seafood Swampy Sampler with frog legs, alligator, oysters, soft shell crab and a trio of sauces; plus a soft-shell crab sandwich, shrimp tacos and housemade beignets, available stuffed with Nutella. Chicken and scratch-made Belgian waffles are a recent hit.

Rottger and his general manager Kaylee Gould visited New Orleans in March with the intention of revising the bar's drink menu, which already includes margaritas that weave in organic lime juice and do not rely a premade mix. With Gould at the helm, the Bayou has recently rolled out a different special drink, such as a coconut rum-based Blue Mermaid, each weekend.