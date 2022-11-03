New brewery at Pizza Plant Canalside has been long time coming

Bob Syracuse favors a Manhattan – Sazerac rye, Antica vermouth, orange bitters – as his favorite alcoholic beverage.

His brother Dan prefers a great beer.

The siblings started Pizza Plant Italian Pub 42 years ago and became known for pizza pods and a rotating mix of craft beers brewed round the world.

They’ve talked all four decades about opening a brewery of their own, but the closest they came was during the mid-1990s, when they devised a house brand brewed off premises by a contract brewer while in their Walker Center location in Williamsville.

That changed last month, when the brothers opened Pod City Beer Labs in a corner of their pub at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel in Canalside.

“Dan has wanted something like this for a long, long time – and it puts us on the map a little bit more,” Bob Syracuse said. “He is obviously a bigger beer geek than I am.”

Their brewer, Evan Flury, kegged the first of three recipes, Patsy’s Pils, in mid-October.

The second, Inferno Pod Ale, close kin to the house recipe the Syracuse boys concocted almost three decades ago, started flowing a few days later.

A third, Lupulino Hazy IPA, got tapped Tuesday

Following tradition

The project has reeled in the years for Bob and Dan Syracuse, ages 71 and 67, respectively, who opened their Pizza Plant restaurant and taproom in 1980 in the Clarence Mall.

The brewery took a couple of years of planning, paperwork and development before the in-house brands started to come together in the Pod City brewhouse.

Supply chain issues took a toll. Matt Redpath, who set up the brewery, begged off on beer-making duties because he already works with Wandering Gypsy Brewing Company in Ransomville and hopes to open a brewery with his wife, Kaitlyn, on Buffalo's West Side.

He asked Flury – a board member of the Western New York Brewers Guild and former head brewer at Sato Brewpub, shuttered last summer four blocks away from Canalside – if he’d tackle the job.

“It’s a balancing game,” said Flury, who consults with Spotted Octopus Brewing Company and in December will finish school at Niagara Brewing College in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

The Syracuse brothers have cultivated a regular clientele with an eclectic mix of appetizers and entrees, and draft, canned and bottled beers from fledging, far-flung craft breweries that, at first, were hard to find anywhere else in the Buffalo-Niagara region.

“The Fosters can back then, Carlsberg, Guinness, Harp – for me, those were some of the early beers I had that finally tasted good,” Bob Syracuse said.

“Labatt’s Velvet Cream Porter,” his brother added with a smile. “It was awesome.”

Brewing revival

Pizza Plant beers came from outside Buffalo until after 2000, when Flying Bison Brewing Company opened in the city and began to sell Rusty Chain and other beers to local taprooms. A regional craft brewery resurgence started a dozen years later with the opening of Community Beer Works on the West Side.

In fall 2014, the Syracuse brothers closed the Williamsville location and moved their entire operation to Transit Road near Sheridan Drive in Amherst. They opened a second pub in early 2016 in Canalside as the city district continued to establish itself as a waterfront destination for locals and visitors alike.

The brothers talked about opening a small brewing operation when the beer boom intensified, but instead continued on the path that brought them success.

They became mainstays at the growing number of regional beer festivals and special events, offering pods and other foods to the seasoned beer drinkers and the craft-curious who attend.

Dan Syracuse also became a judge for the annual New York State Craft Beer Competition, a six-year-old event that has become the largest of its kind in the nation.

The brothers built the largest beer network of their restaurant careers by the time the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020. Business stalled and reality set in that the window for a long-held dream was closing.

“We were closed a bit early in the pandemic, and thought this could help with a kind of a rebirth downtown,” Dan Syracuse said. “Adding the brewery to a place that already has great food converts us to a brew pub with great food, which has been the hardest thing to find when I travel.”

“If you don't like our beer – which is probably going to be impossible, right? – one would hope you're going to have something … ,” Bob said, “and it's going to be a style that is good, that knocks your socks off.”

First impressions

The brewhouse boil kettle can brew up to three barrels of beer at a time. Three seven-barrel fermenter tanks can hold double batches, if needed. It’s a small operation, but sports enough capacity to brew and hold almost 4,500 pints at a time.

Finished beers are emptied into kegs that will be available at the Canalside site to start. Dan Syracuse devised prototype cans for the first three batches that will be made available for patrons to drink in-house or take home, as demand dictates.

Like almost all brewers, they’ll be overjoyed if one of their brews makes a splash regionally – and beyond.

“Undoubtedly, half of the beers will be an IPA,” said Dan, who for decades has closely tracked Pizza Plant beer sales and industry trends. “We may do a fruited sour of some sort, but not too crazy, because that's what people want. Our goal here is obviously to supply the taps with stuff that people will buy. They buy IPAs. They hit up the New England IPAs like crazy, and thankfully, pilsners and lagers have regained a nice prominence, thank God, but I love the IPAs. I always migrate to them every time I go out.”

“But we need to experiment,” said his brother, who, despite his penchant for spirits, usually has beer with dinner and enjoys sampling the stock that changes regularly in the pair of taprooms.

Both brothers – who have long supported hospitality programs at regional colleges – took their first taste of the new Inferno Pod Ale the afternoon it started flowing.

“That’s very good,” Dan Syracuse said.

After nearly two tough years in their 42-year-old trade, business has brightened in recent months. The brothers relish the new opportunity to work on recipes with Flury.

“This place,” Bob Syracuse said, “has been a labor of love since the start.”

. . .

Pod City Beer Labs

125 Main St.

First three beers:

Patsy’s Pils: Named to honor the grandfather of owners Bob and Dan Syracuse, this golden Czech pilsner is brewed with four-malted pilsner and Sladek, Kazbek and Saaz hops, giving it a floral scent and soft citrus flavor, with hints of lemon.

Inferno Pod Ale: Brewed with Columbus, Tomahawk and Zeus (CTZ) and Cascade hops, this amber West Coast-style India Pale Ale sports a dank, piney taste, with notes of orange and grapefruit. The alcohol by volume is somewhere in the neighborhood of 6.66%, its brewers say.

Lupulino Hazy IPA: The name comes from “lupula,” the Spanish word for hops, though Dan Syracuse gave it an Italian twist. This unfiltered ale is brewed with Eclipse, Citra, Mosaic and Riwaka hops for an overripe tropical fruit zest.

Cost: Standard Pod City beers will fetch $6.98, or $4.67 a pour with a $70 Draft Card that is good for 15 drafts.