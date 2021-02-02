Mug clubs offer membership-only perks, bonding over beer

Mug clubs aren’t unlike secret societies. They offer exclusivity, access and communal brotherhood around a theme – in this case, beer.
If you're unfamiliar with mug clubs or, even if you know what they are but still have questions, I’m here to help.
Mug clubs are offered by bars, breweries and restaurants to show appreciation for, and reward, customer loyalty, and to keep customers engaged. They offer everything from free beer, exclusive releases and custom personalized swag, to discounts and access to private members-only parties and gatherings. Chances are, there is a club to fit your needs, one of which should be to drink and support local craft beer.
“I like having a mug with my nickname on it," said Patrick Ballantyne, a Buffalo Brewpub mug club member. "Plus they have incentives to join. I enjoy the atmosphere and employees. I like it when the bartenders know my name.”
Paul Marko, a member of 42 North's Vagabond Society, enjoys the exclusive access, especially in terms of specialty and hard-to-find beers.
"42 North’s Vagabond Society was the very first barrel-aging program in Western New York, debuting in 2018, and there was just no way I wasn’t going to be involved in supporting them. Plus, being an avid fan of wild ales and other barrel-aged beer styles puts me right at home in their 42 Below barrel aging room, which is used for our events," Marko said. "Being a Vagabond isn’t like other mug clubs, where you get to keep a glass at the brewery. It’s based more on early access and free bottles of special barrel-aged beer releases. For instance, the brewery will be presenting a very unique spontaneously fermented beer this year and members will be the first to try it, and take home bottles, from a very limited release.”
Scott Russell said he became a member of the New York Beer Project's Mug Club to support a new brewery close to home.
“I usually follow Groucho Marx's example and refuse to join any club that would have me as a member, but for good beer I will make an exception," Russell said. "I stuck with it because they continue to make great beer, and it comes with free flight size samples of new releases, discounts on crowler/growler fills, and food, and an upsize on pours, so a pint purchase gets you a 20-oz. mug. 2020 was a tough year for taking advantage of the benefits, but I re-upped anyway for 2021 anyway, and should point out they offered a discount. I would have rejoined regardless, but thought that was a smart and appropriate gesture given the lock down. I wish I could join all the local mug clubs as a show of support for local craft beer."
Mug clubs can generally be joined at any time throughout the year, if space is available. While it varies, memberships begin the day you sign up, but some begin Jan. 1. Check with the bar, brewery or restaurant club you’re aiming to join for details. Here is information on how to join eight local mug clubs.
25 Pine St., East Aurora (805-7500)
Vagabond Society perks: Vagabond Society Teku glass, access to quarterly 42 Below Barrel House bottle releases and tasting parties, four complimentary special-release barrel-aged beers annually, first access to purchase bottle and can releases before the public, annual holiday party and a quarterly bottle shares. Members will have limited access to reserve the 42 Below Barrel House to host private functions (based on availability) and secret Members Only tap at 42 North every Wednesday. Discounts include 10% off all 42 Below bottle releases, member happy hour prices ($2 off 16-oz. pours) on Tuesday through Thursday at the brewery.
Cost: Initial membership fee of $250; annual renewal fee $150 thereafter.
6861 Main St., Amherst (632-0552)
Mug Club perks: Invitations to special mug club functions, including summer and holiday parties, mugs of beer are $1 off every day until 7 p.m. and all day Sunday and Monday.
Cost: You will receive a card to hold onto until you receive 20 credits, which represent each time you purchase a pint. After tallying 20 pint credits, you will receive your mug and entry into the club.
109 Main St., Batavia (585-343-0008)
Mug club perks: Personalized oversized mug, pours are 2 ounces larger than advertised, $5 draft Mondays (excludes barrel aged beers), $1.50 off any crowler fill, 15% off four-packs and bottles, 15% off food during lunch, 10% off glassware and clothing, take your mug home at the end of the year.
Cost: $100
Fattey Beer Co.
5 Genesee St. (427-4322), 284 Buffalo St., Hamburg and 4226 N. Buffalo St., Orchard Park.
Mug Club perks (redeemable at all locations): One handcrafted Fattey Beer mug to take home and another that stays in-store, 22 oz. beer at 16-ounce prices, free fill on your birthday, first chance at rare and exclusive beers, monthly online coupon, invitations to annual Fattey Beer parties and events, membership card, free delivery. Discounts of $1 off draft beer Monday through Thursday, $2 off canned/bottled beer to go,
Cost: $125, $50 the following year.
190 Scott St. (939-2337)
Stein Master Club perks: Personalized Hofbrauhaus Buffalo beer stein, personal locker at the brewery to keep your stein, 12 free beers throughout the year, priority service at monthly keg tappings, everyday discounts on food, drink and merchandise at the brewery gift shop.
Cost: $199 for the first year, $149 annually after.
6933 S. Transit Road, Lockport (743-6927)
Beer Project Mug Club perks (also redeemable at the Victor location): Exclusive Mug Club member T-Shirt, first year free birthday beer, Mug Club VIP upgrade on every beer purchased, admittance to member-only parties, and a free taster pour of each new beer. Discounts of 10% off all NYBP merchandise, 20% off entire bill every Tuesday, $1 off growler and crowler fills.
Cost: $100 annually.
4350 Seneca St., West Seneca (608-6155)
Mug Club perks: Signature mug, access to 12 Mug Club member exclusive events, two free birthday beers, reduced rates for private parties, RNBC Mug Club T-shirt, member exclusive beer releases, charity beer pouring opportunities, access to WNY Beer Scene events, annual Mug Club Party ticket. Discounts include 50 cents off every pint and one free 32-ounce crowler (or 50% off a single growler fill; one-time use).
Cost: $99.99 annually
2072 Stoneman Circle, Lakewood (763-5479)
Mug Club perks: 16-ounce limited-edition engraved mug, $1 off every draft beer purchase, free beer on your birthday, members-only tour and happy hour.
Cost: $100 for new members, $75 for returning members.
Also
Gene McCarthy’s/Old First Ward Brewing has a mug club, but currently isn't accepting new members. West Shore Brewing's mug club is temporarily on hold, but it is taking new members.
