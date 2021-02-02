Mug clubs offer membership-only perks, bonding over beer

Mug clubs aren’t unlike secret societies. They offer exclusivity, access and communal brotherhood around a theme – in this case, beer.

If you're unfamiliar with mug clubs or, even if you know what they are but still have questions, I’m here to help.

Mug clubs are offered by bars, breweries and restaurants to show appreciation for, and reward, customer loyalty, and to keep customers engaged. They offer everything from free beer, exclusive releases and custom personalized swag, to discounts and access to private members-only parties and gatherings. Chances are, there is a club to fit your needs, one of which should be to drink and support local craft beer.

“I like having a mug with my nickname on it," said Patrick Ballantyne, a Buffalo Brewpub mug club member. "Plus they have incentives to join. I enjoy the atmosphere and employees. I like it when the bartenders know my name.”

Paul Marko, a member of 42 North's Vagabond Society, enjoys the exclusive access, especially in terms of specialty and hard-to-find beers.