Once a month, Overwinter’s Williamsville cafe stays open really late.

Baristas mix drinks beyond the usual pour-over or latte and serve them in vintage stemware. Most of the laptops that fill the tables during a typical weekday are put away. Instead, friends meet to stand near the bar, holding their drinks and catching up about the week. Families play board games on the cafe’s large, communal tables. The coveted window seats, where guests sit cross-legged on pillows, remain coveted.

The cafe buzzes with activity, though it’s not from caffeine or alcohol, because there is none at The Decafé, Overwinter’s monthly decaf mocktail pop-up.

Overwinter barista Arynne Bednasz organizes the events, which occur from 6 to 11 p.m. on one of the middle Fridays of each month (the next one is Aug. 18). She came up with the idea after noticing a need for casual, late-night public spaces that aren’t centered on alcohol. It’s the role cafes often play in a community, but Bednasz said a lot of local cafes slashed their late-night hours during the pandemic and haven’t brought them back.

She hosted the first Decafé event in February and it’s been a hit since day one.

“So many people were appreciative of a late-night cafe space that was not a bar and had coffee and good drinks and good people,” Bednasz said. “It’s been kind of spreading and growing.”

The Mocktail Queen

The availability of nonalcoholic – but still fun – drinks is growing locally. For a city that is sometimes referred to as a “drinking town with a football problem,” it’s refreshing for many people, especially people who choose not to drink alcohol, to see nonalcoholic options beyond sparkling water on the menus at bars and restaurants.

Local blogger Lindsay Robson has been paying close attention to the local mocktail scene for a while now. As the self-proclaimed “mocktail queen of Buffalo,” she’s been keeping a running list of local mocktails offered throughout the region on her blog, Nickel City Pretty, and also organizes the annual Buffalo’s Best Mocktail Competition.

Robson, who doesn’t drink alcohol, first started ordering nonalcoholic cocktails at bars around six years ago. She often had to go off-menu, asking bartenders if they were “willing to come up with something a little fancier” than soda or juice.

“That’s more than just a Shirley Temple,” Robson said.

What separates a mocktail from soda? The same kinds of things that separate a cocktail from a mixed drink. There needs to be a balance of sweet, savory and bitter, Robson said, and often bartenders use nonalcoholic spirits, bitters, herbs and other ingredients commonly found in elaborate cocktails.

Robson’s annual mocktail competition has sold out both years she’s hosted it. (The most recent event was in April.) Bartenders from local bars such as Breezy Burrito Co. and Lucky Day Whiskey Bar crafted creative drinks hoping to win the title Best Mocktail.

“It’s definitely a growing kind of movement here,” Robson said.

... and Mocktail King

If Robson is Buffalo’s mocktail queen, then Andrew Krumm is its king.

Krumm is the founder of Sober One Six, an event company that hosts sober and sober-friendly events, such as drag brunches and rooftop parties. After deciding to stop drinking alcohol in 2020, he started an Instagram account (@mister_mocktail) to document his sober lifestyle, one in which he hasn’t sacrificed much except for alcohol.

“I dove deep into the online sobriety community … and there wasn’t really any person that I could kind of see myself as and the way I wanted to conduct my sobriety,” Krumm said.

Krumm wanted to help himself and others find inclusive bars and restaurants that served good mocktails – again, not juice – so he began posting photos of mocktails he ordered while he was out.

After Krumm started gaining more of a following, he created a group chat of about 10 people on Instagram who were interested in meeting for sober social events. As the meetups became more successful, Krumm decided to start Sober One Six and host public events. Sometimes there’s alcohol; sometimes there isn’t. Either way, there are a lot of nonalcoholic options for attendees.

“There is a need for this in Buffalo. People are hungry for it,” Krumm said. “It’s not an alcohol-focused event. We want to bring the community together and provide a safe space for everyone.”

Krumm has also been noticing more mocktails and nonalcoholic drinks popping up on local menus. He thinks there’s a lot of room for growth locally in the business of mocktails: mocktail tasting events, nonalcoholic beverage stores and nonalcoholic bars. Larger cities, such as New York and Los Angeles, already have entirely sober bars.

Krumm weighed his decision to stop drinking for a year before quitting alcohol because he was worried about sacrificing activities he deeply enjoyed, such as going out to eat, drink and dance. Mocktails helped him realize that he didn't need to choose between going out and being sober.

“I love going out to a bar, dressing up [and] the restaurant aesthetic, you know, the dim lighting,” Krumm said. “I felt like if I gave up drinking, I would give up that lifestyle. And that scared me… Mocktails were what allowed me to feel like I was having the exact same experience without any of the consequences.”

Where to try a mocktail

In the mood for mocktails? Try these five bars.

Breezy Burrito Co., 1000 Elmwood Ave.

Both Robson and Krumm recommend Breezy Burrito Co.’s mocktails, specifically the nonalcoholic margarita ($6), which is made with zero-proof tequila. The drink won Buffalo’s Best Mocktail Competition this year.

High Violet, 710 Elmwood Ave.

High Violet doesn’t list mocktails on its cocktail menu, but the bar offers nonalcoholic versions of its signature cocktails for a cheaper price ($8) according to Robson.

Marble + Rye, 112 Genesee St.

Marble + Rye’s mocktail list includes three choices, two of which are housemade and one bottled “phoney negroni” ($10). The gin gimlet ($10) and margarita ($10) are both made with zero-proof spirits.

Twin Petrels, 1250 Niagara St.

Robson recently collaborated with Twin Petrels on a mocktail that is named after her blog, Nickel City Pretty. It’s a guava, ginger and lemon drink ($7). A couple of cocktails on the regular menu can also be nonalcoholic.

Mr. Sizzle’s, 346 Connecticut St.

Another favorite of Robson’s, Mr. Sizzle’s offers five mocktails on its menu, utilizing ingredients such as cordial, bitters and egg. Each mocktail costs $6.