Mike & Pops Bistro & Tavern to replace the Jake in Kenmore

It's long been Mike O'Connor's dream to open his own restaurant, and the Buffalo native has paid his dues working at restaurants such as Hutch's, Milos in Williamsville, the Wellington Pub on Hertel and the Family Tree. Opening a bar has been the dream of his father, also named Mike O'Connor, so when the opportunity arose, it made sense to pool their ambitions.

Mike & Pops Bistro & Tavern is set to open at 3020 Delaware Ave. in the Village of Kenmore on roughly June 8, in the former the Jake. The endeavor will serve lunch, dinner and a late-night menu, with brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

While they share the same name, the ownership duo is identified fairly easily through the business title. The father, who retired after more than three decades working for the U.S. Department of Defense, is nicknamed "Pops," and his son goes by Mike.

"This is really both of our dreams, and for us to make it happen with the two of us, there's nothing better," said Mike, who will focus on the back of the house duties, while his father handles the front.